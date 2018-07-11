WOLFE HERD ADDS ROLE: Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and chief executive officer of Bumble, is joining the board of Imagine Entertainment as a non-voting member.

Founded in 1986 by chairmen Brian Gazer and Ron Howard, Imagine Entertainment creates feature films, TV programs and other original programming. It recently said it would expand into the documentary and branding space with the launch of Imagine Documentaries, as well as the acquisition of Jax Media, the company behind such TV shows as “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” “Inside Amy Schumer” and “Broad City.”

Wolfe Herd joins a board that consists of Tom Freston, Jeff Sagansky, Michael Lynton and Richard Rosenblatt.

“I deeply admire Whitney as an original thinker and visionary. She is a brilliant young entrepreneur who not only created an incredible global company, but also an empowered and strong community,” said Grazer. “As we continue to evolve and grow Imagine, we wanted to add someone to the board who would bring a fresh and original perspective — someone who thinks completely differently than we do but at the same time understands the value of human connection and storytelling. Whitney brings relevancy and a fresh perspective to our business.”

Wolfe Herd created the Bumble app as the only dating platform where women make the initial connection. In 2016, Bumble launched Bumble BFF as a friend-finding feature and the following year unveiled Bumble Bizz for professional networking. Under Wolfe Herd’s direction, Bumble has grown to more than 35 million users in 160 countries.

“Imagine and its founders have inspired generations worldwide, setting a standard for cinematic storytelling that is unrivaled in the industry,” said Wolfe Herd. “It’s an honor to join the team and collaborate on new ways for people to be entertained and empowered by their favorite stories.”