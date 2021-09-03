Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

American Eagle Outfitters Logs $121 Million Profit; Acquires Logistics Company

Business

DKNY, Donna Karan Parent G-III Blows Past Estimates, Raises Guidance

Eye

Tiffany Haddish Is Ready for Some Drama

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at Shows?

After two mostly virtual seasons, there will be more than 90 shows and presentations at New York Fashion Week.

American Theater Producer Jordan Roth, Haitian
Anna Wintour sits front row at Prabal Gurung's NYFW show in February 2020. Sipa USA via AP

In a recent interview with WWD about the return of New York Fashion Week with no less than 91 shows and presentations, Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the The Council of Fashion Designers, said that “editors and buyers wanted to be back in person” after two mostly virtual seasons.

But while it’s understood there will be a number of editors in attendance, there won’t be the usual global crowd sitting front row at the shows in their carefully picked outfits.

The majority of editors in attendance will be from American-based publications, with many from other parts of the world watching shows virtually like in previous seasons. That’s because the U.S. still has a travel ban in place on non-U.S. travelers coming directly from Europe, China, South Africa, Brazil and India due to the coronavirus and the rise of the Delta variant.

Related Galleries

In the other direction, with American travelers for now permitted to travel to Europe, some editors from U.S. publications are planning to travel to Milan and Paris, although it’s understood they will closely monitor the situation and COVID-19 rates.

In the last week, European officials have recommended that its member countries reinstate travel restrictions for unvaccinated U.S. tourists, having removed the country from its safe list. It is still up to the 27 member states to make that decision and already Italy has introduced new restrictions for travelers.

For now, some U.S.-based editors, including from The Cut, New York Magazine’s culture and fashion vertical; Bustle Digital Group, and WSJ., The Wall Street Journal’s luxury insert, are hoping to travel to Paris and Milan, with the latter’s team planning to also squeeze in London Fashion Week.

In the case of The New York Times, editors are hoping to travel to Milan and Paris, but are keeping a close eye on EU guidance before making a decision. Elizabeth Paton, a Styles section reporter based in London, will cover London Fashion Week.

At InStyle, editor in chief Laura Brown and market and accessories director Sam Broekema are going to Milan and Paris this year. The last time Brown was in Paris for fashion week was in 2020 when Meredith Corp. called her back early due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, meaning a local team had to complete the shoot of its September 2020 cover face Carey Mulligan.

As for Vogue, WWD has learned that it is changing the way it covers shows altogether amid publisher Condé Nast’s efforts to streamline its brands’ global editions after merging U.S. and international operations as part of a cost-saving initiative.

“As a global title, and in order to maximize its industry-leading coverage across markets, Vogue has shifted its approach to fashion show attendance,” a source said. “Global representatives from the fashion market, fashion news, and Vogue Runway teams will be collectively responsible for fashion show coverage worldwide. As part of Condé Nast’s commitment to sustainability, local attendance that does not require travel will also be prioritized.”

How this will work in practice remains to be seen.

 

FOR MORE, SEE:

2021 Media Moves: Julia von Boehm Leaves InStyle and More

Forbes Jumps on SPACs Bandwagon

Bill Cunningham Exhibition to Open During New York Fashion Week

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Will Fashion Editors Be Back at

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad