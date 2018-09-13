Jim Nelson is the latest longtime editor to be replaced at Condé Nast.

After 15 years at the helm of GQ, one of Condé’s core men’s magazines, Nelson is leaving the brand. Will Welch, who’s been with the title since 2007 and earlier this year became creative director, is taking up the mantle.

In memo to staff, Condé chief executive officer Bob Sauerberg said Welch is “a big part of why a new generation of consumers are drawn to the brand.”

He added that Nelson’s run at the magazine “undeniable creativity and vision leaves a very strong foundation for Will to build upon.”