Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022

Fashion

What It Was Like to Model for Cristóbal Balenciaga

Men's

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man 60th Anniversary

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief of Highsnobiety

Bennett comes to the fashion and culture media brand from GQ, where she was the magazine's first female head of social media strategy.

Willa Bennett, editor-in-chief, Highsnobiety
Willa Bennett Emily Soto

Willa Bennett has been named editor in chief of Highsnobiety, the culture and fashion media company in which German e-commerce giant Zalando recently acquired a majority stake.

Bennett, 27, comes to Highsnobiety from GQ, where she led the magazine’s social media strategy and penned culture pieces. She will oversee editorial operations from Highsnobiety’s New York City offices. She starts July 25 and reports to founder and chief executive officer David Fischer. Bennett succeeds Thom Bettridge, who left to join Montreal-based multibrand e-tailer Ssense.

“Highsnobiety is such an important voice in fashion and culture, and I am thrilled to usher the brand into a new, exciting era,” said Bennett in a statement. She will head an editorial team in New York, Highsnobiety’s headquarters in Berlin and in Amsterdam, London, Milan, Los Angeles and Sydney.

Prior to GQ Bennett held roles at Seventeen Magazine, and at Bustle Digital Group.

Her appointment comes several weeks after Zalando bought a majority stake, an alliance designed to bring “together Highsnobiety’s cultural relevance and insight, fashion authority and storytelling expertise with Zalando’s fashion network, e-commerce know-how and operational capabilities,” the companies said in a statement revealing the deal.

Fischer, who founded the brand as a Berlin-based blog in 2005, has retained a minority stake in the business. The company continues to be led by Fischer and Jürgen Hopfgartner. Zalando said at the time of the acquisition that Highsnobiety would retain its editorial independence. The deal was seen as enabling the German e-tailer to grow further in the hot category of streetwear. According to data provided by Similarweb, the U.S., the U.K., Canada and Australia are four of Highsnobiety’s biggest markets, representing around 60 percent of visitors. WebsiteIQ revealed that Highsnobiety has on average 1.48 million unique visitors a month.

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Hot Summer Bags

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad