Condé Nast’s Wired title has unveiled a raft of new hires to both the business and editorial sides of the masthead.

At the top of that list is new site director Scott Rosenfield, who comes to the magazine from Outside, where he served as digital general manager, implementing an affiliate revenue program for the publication’s web site and built on its newsletters to drive revenue.

In his new role, Rosenfield will weave together a strategy that links affiliate programs, subscriptions and video across platforms, ranging from Instagram to YouTube, back to the editorial content to ultimately generate revenue for Wired.

“One of Scott’s responsibilities is figuring out how to align our editorial mission with our financial prerogatives,” Wired editor in chief Nicholas Thompson said. “It’s a pretty big, complicated job and it involves a lot of business but it also involves a lot of editorial strategy.”

Rosenfield, who begins his new gig July 23 in the New York office, is one of several recent hires for the tech title. Other additions include former Recode engagement editor Meghann Farnsworth as director of social media, former Elements editor Anthony Lydgate as senior editor, former Vice senior features editor Caitlin Kelly as senior editor and Emily Dreyfuss as senior writer. Dreyfuss, who reports to Kelly, returns to Wired after a one-year fellowship at The Neiman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard.

Lydgate, who Thompson praised as a “marvelous conceptual editor and line editor,” is to focus primarily on print based out of the New York office. Meanwhile, Kelly, also based out of New York, is to focus on national events and politics, mainly for Wired.com.

The hires add to an overall editorial roster of more than 80 people.

“I think we’ve got the right number of people [in editorial],” Thompson said. “I hope we’ll be hiring more writers as the year goes on. We’ve got a great editorial team that’s well-balanced.”

Thompson, in February, not only celebrated his one-year anniversary at Wired but also rolled out a paywall for the magazine online, which he discussed at length with WWD at the time.

That subscription model, although still very early days, has so far been well-received, he said Wednesday.

“Complicated question,” Thompson said, when asked about response to the model. “There are millions of elements to it, but we are currently pacing ahead of our annual target, so I’m happy about that. Tons of people have subscribed. We hope they’ll renew and stay with us.”