Coach and Champion have tapped an eclectic group of TikTok stars to help it launch its new collaboration collection.

As reported, the two brands partnered on a limited-edition Coach x Champion capsule that launches today. To promote the new line, TikTok stars Wisdom Kaye, Maha Gondal and Jeffrey Tung as well as model Paloma Elsesser will appear in the campaign, which was directed and photographed by Alessandro Simonetti.

In addition to images of the cast wearing the clothes in campaign images, the marketing plan includes a How to Coach a Champion TikTok challenge featuring Kaye, one of the platform’s most fashionable stars; Gondal, an advocate of modest style, and Tung, a singer, actor and star of China’s “Idol Producer.”

In the campaign, the cast invites fans to participate in a series of fun challenges inspired by Coach’s fashion standing and Champion’s heritage in athleticwear. The challenges will include quick outfit changes by the cast.

As reported, the Coach x Champion capsule features leather bags, leather jogger pants, sweaters and shearling jackets sporting a new logo that blends Coach’s signature storypatch with Champion’s C-logo jock tag.

Stuart Vevers, Coach’s creative director, described the line as “a collection grounded in the authentic American heritage we share. I was inspired by the idea of elevating sportswear silhouettes in an unmistakably Coach way using leather, shearling and by combining our iconic symbols in a way that feels fresh, youthful and immediate.”

Ned Munroe, Champion’s chief global design officer, added: “To be able to pair Champion’s roots in sport with Coach’s exceptional craftsmanship creates the opportunity for Champion’s iconic styles to come to life through a new and elevated lens.”

The collection will retail for $95 to $2,300.