EXCLUSIVE: WME Fashion Elevates Ali Bird, Jeni Rose and Kate Stirling

IMG Fashion has named Jeni Rose and Kate Stirling senior vice presidents and co-heads of fashion representation, leading IMG Models and The Wall Group globally. Ali Bird has been named senior vice president, global talent strategy and incubation for WME Fashion.

As part of these changes, Ivan Bart, president of IMG Models, will become senior adviser to IMG Models, serving as key counsel across its global business.

Ali Bird

“Ali, Jeni and Kate each bring over 25 years of global expertise to our business. I couldn’t be more confident in their leadership and vision for the future. They have a proven track record of driving meaningful opportunities for our talent and partners,” said Susan Plagemann, president of WME Fashion, who assumed the role last August.

“I look forward to working alongside them as we continue to create value and identify interesting opportunities across fashion, beauty, luxury, retail, and well beyond,” she said.

In their new roles, Rose and Stirling will focus on identifying opportunities that strategically pair talent with meaningful brand partners and cultural moments that fuel connection and broaden their sphere of influence. Bird will expand efforts to create access for historically underrepresented populations in fashion, while discovering and developing the best talent from around the globe.

Brooke Wall has been named chairperson of The Wall Group, and in this new role will strategically consult with The Wall Group leadership team as the business continues to grow.

During his carer, Bart has discovered and developed many models’ careers as well as worked with leading celebrities. He joined IMG Models in 2009 as senior vice president and managing director and was named president in January 2014. He has helped uncover a generation of stars that became household names, including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Carolyn Murphy, Shalom Harlow, Ashley Graham and Joan Smalls. During his time as president, he also encouraged diverse casting and inclusion and propelled the successful careers of models such as Alek Wek, Hari Nef, Precious Lee, Zach Mike, Quannah Chasinghorse and Paloma Elsesser.

In 2012, Bart was at the helm of the global relaunch of the IMG Models’ men’s board, and launched the Sydney office. In 2017, Bart oversaw the opening of the Los Angeles office, which today represents such Hollywood stars as Gal Gadot, Maddie Ziegler, Paris Jackson and Millie Bobby Brown.

WME Fashion’s portfolio includes Art + Commerce, IMG Models, IMG Fashion Events and Properties and The Wall Group, which spans talent representation, brand partnerships, event ownership and production, original content creation and consulting services.