LONDON — After five years on the job, Wolfgang Blau is waving goodbye to Condé Nast, the latest in a string of high-profile departures from the organization, which has been consolidating its U.S. and U.K. operations and resizing the business overall.

Blau, who was chief operating officer of Condé Nast, and president, international, revealed the news on Twitter, saying it was a “big day” for him and adding, “As a company, we are ‘all heart’ and so there is some heartache as much as there is excitement for me about what comes next. I am so thankful.”

His exit follows that of Love founding editor in chief Katie Grand and the columnist and editor Suzy Menkes earlier this year.

Blau joined the company five years ago as chief digital officer of what was then known as Condé Nast International. He was responsible for the digital growth worldwide of titles including Vogue, Vanity Fair and Wired.

He had previously been director of digital strategy for The Guardian and served on that company’s executive committee. He also helped to launch The Guardian’s international edition.

Before joining The Guardian, Blau served for five years as editor in chief of Zeit Online, the digital version of the weekly German newspaper Die Zeit.

Blau oversaw all digital activities and coordinate CNI’s industry relationships with large platform companies and social networks.

Condé’s chief executive officer Roger Lynch told staff on Thursday that it was Blau’s choice to move on, and that he “had been a great partner for me in designing and setting up all the support functions he then oversaw globally, from product and data to content operations and delivery.”

He also flagged that Blau has received a fellowship from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford University. He will begin at Oxford in October, studying the role of the media with regard to climate change.

Lynch added that Blau will remain in an advisory capacity for several months at Condé to ensure a smooth transition.