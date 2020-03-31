LONDON — Indie fashion magazine Wonderland has launched its first international edition in China under a licensing agreement with Lifestyle Media Group, the publisher of the Chinese editions of Madame Figaro and OK!

Vicky Yin, editor in chief of Wonderland China, said the team will localize the content based on the Chinese market and audience, but maintain the international standard, covering topics ranging from fashion, film, music, art and youth culture from a global point of view.

The magazine will be published monthly with a digital presence on major Chinese social media platforms.

“We will inspire the Chinese readers with our positive attitude together with better quality content under the comprehensive communication matrix in order to establish a youth culture media platform with greater social influence,” Yin said.

Cai Xukun, a pop idol and the face of Prada in China, appears on the cover of the launch issue. Riding on his popularity, some 319,000 posts engaged in the discussion on the launch of the magazine on Weibo.

“He is one of the most popular icons in China, not only for his great reputation but also for his talents on music. He represents the youth pop culture nowadays in China. He is also the ambassador for the China Children and Teenagers’ Fund,” Yin added.

Founded in 2005 by Huw Gwyther in London, Wonderland Magazine is known for featuring pop idols including Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Selena Gomez in an artistic and bold setting. Chinese actress Fan Bingbing is the cover girl of the title’s spring 2020 issue.