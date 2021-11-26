Wonderland Publisher Unveils Amazing, a New Fashion Title

LONDON – Visual Talent, the British publisher behind fashion magazines Wonderland, Man About Town, and Rollacoaster, is introducing a glossy biannual title called Amazing aimed at women 30, and older.

The launch issue, which will be released on Friday, Nov. 25, spotlights actresses including Jennifer Connelly, Camille Cottin, Sheila Atim, and Rose Byrne; the singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia, and model Helena Christensen.

Other highlights include a story on the renaissance of French hotels and a fashion shoot with the English model Eliza Cummings.

Rose Byrne fronts the launch issue of Amazing magazine Courtesy

Jennifer Lynn, editor of Amazing, said the new title is “a more grown-up proposition” than the group’s other, more youth-focused titles. She described the magazine’s readers as “astute, stylish and well-traveled.”

She added that the launch of Amazing also fills a gap in the group’s portfolio, and allows it to cover a wider spectrum of celebrities.

The older demographic should also appeal to luxury advertisers looking to speak to an affluent crowd, most likely well-established in their careers and family life. The launch issue has attracted a good amount of advertiser support, notably from Omega, Christian Louboutin, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi.

“With Wonderland, the focus has always been youth, and the next generation. The core demographic is 16 to 30 year-olds, and the talent and editorial reflect that. With that in mind, having to turn down incredible stars, simply because they were not talking to the Wonderland reader seemed such a waste,” she said.

While the consumer-facing fashion magazines have been severely impacted by the rise of social media and the pandemic, Lynn believes that “there is room in any market for something truly exceptional” to exist and thrive.

Helena Christensen fronts the launch issue of Amazing magazine Courtesy

The magazine, which costs 9.95 pounds, will be distributed in the U.K. and the U.S. via Visual Talent’s existing distribution network and offers global shipment through its website and Instagram account.