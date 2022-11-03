×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi’s New Pop-up in New York Celebrates the Baguette’s 25th Anniversary Collection

Business

Nick Beighton Vows to Reinstate Matchesfashion to Its Former Glory

Fashion

Ukrainian Fashion Designers Show Strength, Plan for Next Year

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent in a Sea of Black

The annual event with honorees including Anthony Vaccarello, Margot Robbie, Anitta, Maya Rudolph and World Central Kitchen founders José Andrés, among others, featured inspiring words and an army of Saint Laurent muses.

Hailey Bieber, Kate Moss, Amber Valletta and Anthony Vaccarello attend the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City.
Hailey Bieber, Kate Moss and Amber Valletta and Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello at the 2022 WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine

At WSJ. Magazine’s annual Innovator Awards, held Wednesday at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City, the message seemed to be that though we may be beset with challenges (war, pestilence, inequality) there are people making things (clothes, music, movies, art, food, buildings) that can comfort, inspire and heal. Even if that salve comes in the form of a dress that you can’t buy yet and is likely to retail for many thousands of dollars.

The 12th annual ceremony honored eight pioneers in various categories, each one featured in a cover profile of the magazine’s multicover November issue: Brazilian singer Anitta, Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, architect Jeanne Gang, artist Jenny Holzer, product designer Jony Ive, actors and producers Margot Robbie and Maya Rudolph and World Central Kitchen and its founder José Andrés.

Related Galleries

Opening the ceremony, WSJ. Magazine editor in chief Kristina O’Neil mentioned her 10 years at the helm of the style magazine spin-off of the Wall Street Journal.

“The world is a very different place from what it was back in 2012,” she told the crowd of about 250 gathered at MoMA.

It was unclear if she was referencing the beleaguered state of the world, or the vast changes in media, technology and fashion. But she offered up her magazine’s annual “innovators” as a balm for our collective moment.

“The eight people we’re here to celebrate represent the height of innovation that this moment calls for,” she said.

Everyone can play a part. Accepting the music innovator award, Brazilian singer Anitta raised her country’s recent presidential election, during which far-right, climate-change-denying president Jair Bolsonaro was defeated by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (who has vowed to preserve the globally critical Amazon rain forest), as a ray of hope.

“I want to propose to my country that we look with love to our neighbors,” she said.

And it’s telling that several years after the #MeToo movement upended the patriarchy, and as doubts about its lasting impact are being debated, that WSJ editors chose to honor women, not men, in the music and entertainment industries.

Robbie formed her LuckyChap Entertainment shingle in order to prioritize women’s stories, long before #MeToo. And Rudolph has been a pioneering force in an industry (comedy) dominated by men and notoriously inhospitable to women.

“Doing things differently takes guts,” said Robbie, wearing a white Proenza Schouler flare-leg pantsuit with black lace tunic peeking out of the bottom of her jacket. “But it’s worth it.”

Andrés and his World Central Kitchen workers parachute into disaster (and war) zones to offer food and comfort. And really, who else in the room, or the entirety of the food world at the moment, is more deserving of recognition? Andrés wore a Ukraine pin on his lapel and brought Yuliya Stefanyuk, head of World Central Kitchen Program in Ukraine, on stage with him. Stefanyuk’s kitchens in the country were churning out up to 34,000 meals a day.

“If there’s one place in the world that’s fighting today for freedom and democracy, where people — men, women and children, everybody — are dying as we are having dinner right now, that is Ukraine,” he said.

The room erupted in applause and the sound of chairs sliding on the concrete floor, as guests rose from their dinners of braised chicken and tiny heirloom potatoes, to give Andrés and Stefanyuk a standing ovation.

Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova (there to present the art innovator award to Holzer, a neoconceptual feminist artist) wore a long black trenchcoat with “arrest me” emblazoned on the back in gold block letters.

Tolokonnikova, of course, spent more than a year in jail in her native Russia and has been deemed a “foreign agent” by President Vladimir Putin’s un-ironically named Ministry of Justice.

Tolokonnikova was alone in overtly political sartorial statements. But the sea of black — what is it about this WSJ event that inspires an overwhelming majority of guests to don black? — was punctuated by shades of green, rust and brown in the form of Vaccarello’s very impressive entourage of muses in looks from the designer’s spring 2023 collection.

Anja Rubik wore the coffee colored maxidress and leather trench. Mica Argañaraz wore the bright rusty orange column dress with an animal-free fur duster. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Hailey Bieber and Shalom Harlow were in black Saint Laurent. But Amber Valletta and Kate Moss (who presented Vaccarello with his award) wore Vaccarello’s hooded column dresses. Valletta donned a one-armed olive green one, while Moss showed off black panties through her diaphanous moss-green cutout dress.

It was the most Saint Laurent in one place outside of a runway — and a movable billboard for a fashion innovator at the peak of his influence.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Hot Summer Bags

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards: Saint Laurent Muses and Inspiration

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad