More changes are afoot at WSJ. Magazine.

Not long after style director David Thielebeule revealed on Instagram he was departing the monthly fashion and luxury-focused insert for the weekend edition of The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones has just told staff that it is switching publisher.

In a staff memo, chief revenue officer Josh Stinchcomb named Luke Bahrenburg as successor to Anthony Cenname, who is leaving the company after more than 11 years as publisher of WSJ. Magazine. The latter is expected to reveal his next venture on Wednesday.

“With Anthony at the helm, WSJ. evolved from a print-focused publication to a multi-platform powerhouse. He also played a pivotal role in creating and developing WSJ. Innovators, one of the most powerful and prestigious franchises in the industry,” Stinchcomb said. “I know Luke is the right person to lead WSJ. Magazine into its next chapter and to accelerate the digital and multi-platform growth of this great brand.”

Bahrenburg is no stranger to Dow Jones, having held various sales and marketing positions there over the past decade. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of B2C media sales, overseeing all of The Wall Street Journal and Barron Group’s luxury, consumer and real estate advertising, as well as its lifestyle brands including WSJ. Magazine.

Of his new role, he said: “Over my nearly 10 years at WSJ | Barron’s Group, I have developed a great respect for this prestigious brand and it’s an honor to help lead it into its next chapter.”

Bahrenburg will be working closely with Omblyne Pellier, who has just been promoted to associate publisher of WSJ. Magazine. She’ll also keep her title as head of EMEA ad sales at The Wall Street Journal.

Both will be busy in their new roles persuading advertising partners to start spending again. Under editor in chief Kristina O’Neill, the magazine has become a big advertising vehicle for the Journal, but like all glossy magazines and the wider media industry, WSJ. no doubt saw a drop in advertising over the past few months as luxe retailers slashed their marketing budgets due to the coronavirus. Indeed, it skipped its August print issue due to COVID-19-related advertising and production concerns, but has now returned to its regular print schedule, with September women’s fashion cover face tennis star Naomi Osaka.