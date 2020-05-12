WSJ. Magazine is the latest print publication adjusting its summer plans due to the coronavirus.

The monthly fashion and luxury-focused insert for the weekend edition of The Wall Street Journal will skip an August print issue this summer, a representative confirmed. Instead, planned content will be included in an expanded summer digital issue, which made its debut last year with cover face Kim Kardashian West.

The publication has been making a push on the digital side lately, with the recently released bonus May digital cover featuring Miley Cyrus, and a stand-alone Kanye West digital cover in April.

Its bread-and-butter print component isn’t going anywhere, though, according to a spokeswoman, who said no other changes are planned and the August print issue will return in 2021.

WSJ. is one of a number of magazines making shifts to their print schedules this summer. As previously reported by WWD, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and Marie Claire, all owned by Hearst Corp., will each publish just one combined issue this summer, compared to three separate issues last year.

At rival Condé Nast, Vogue has combined June and July and Condé Nast Traveler has also been shifted to be heavier later in the year due to global travel freezing up.

Paper Magazine, meanwhile, won’t publish a summer or fall issue and its owner ENTtech Media is yet to decide if it will continue in print.

As well as difficulties conducting fashion shoots and creating other content during lockdown, many magazines are being impacted by a steep decline in advertising as brands cut budgets due to the spread of COVID-19. This is a problem the whole media industry is facing and in many cases comes despite record engagement.

Last week News Corp., the owner of The Wall Street Journal, said the publication had hit a record three million subscribers for the first time. It noted, though, there had been a third quarter 18 percent decline in print advertising revenues in its Dow Jones division that includes the Journal, partially offset by a 25 percent increase in digital advertising.

For more, see:

Low in Print This Summer: Magazines

Paper Magazine Goes on Hiatus During Coronavirus Pandemic

InStyle’s Laura Brown on Producing a Monthly Fashion Magazine During a Pandemic