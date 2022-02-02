WSJ.’s New Publisher

MORE CHANGES AT WSJ: After more than a year after WSJ.’s last publisher Luke Bahrenburg departed, Dow Jones has named his successor at WSJ., the fashion and luxury-focused insert of the weekend edition of The Wall Street Journal.

The new publisher is Omblyne Pelier, who has held various roles at Dow Jones over the past decade, starting in Paris as a sales executive covering the luxury watch sector before moving to London where she oversaw luxury advertising across the Europe, Middle East and Africa region. Most recently, she was associate publisher of WSJ. Magazine, working with Bahrenburg until he departed at the beginning of last year to join Penske Media, the publisher of WWD, among others, as head of luxury sales.

Kristina O’Neill, editor in chief of WSJ. Magazine, said: “Omblyne has a superb grasp of everything WSJ. stands for and pitch-perfect instincts for how to communicate that to fashion and luxury brands. She’s as graceful as she is wise, and I can’t imagine a more trustworthy partner as we move forward with our many exciting initiatives in the months and years ahead.”

Pelier added: “I am proud to have been a part of WSJ Magazine’s inception in 2008. I feel honored to now take the reins, alongside Kristina O’Neill and lead WSJ. Magazine to its next chapter as its publisher.”

In a memo to staffers, Josh Stinchcomb, chief revenue officer of The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s Group, noted that in the first half of the financial year 2022, total luxury advertising was up significantly, although he did not provide hard numbers. In 2020, WSJ. reduced its print frequency from 12 issues to eight in 2021 with a renewed focus on digital platforms, as well as holding the first virtual Innovators Awards, its flagship event amid the pandemic. The awards recently returned to an in-person event at MoMA.

Of Pelier’s appointment, Stinchcomb said: “Her appointment will help accelerate the already very promising trends around the WSJ. Magazine franchise and our luxury business overall.” — KATHRYN HOPKINS