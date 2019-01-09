Booth Moore is joining WWD as its newest executive editor, based in the publication’s Los Angeles bureau.

Perhaps best known as the first and longtime fashion critic for The Los Angeles Times, Moore will now lead all of WWD’s West Coast editorial coverage and work to further the publication’s voice and authority on fashion, beauty, culture and business in the region.



Moore said she’s “thrilled” to be coming to WWD, citing the publication’s nearly 110 years of history and her respect for the rest of the executive editorial team.

“[I] look forward to working with them to raise the profile of West Coast coverage and contribute my voice to runway reviews and big-picture stories on the industry as a whole,” Moore said in a statement. “I re-read John Fairchild’s [the legendary former publisher and editor in chief of WWD] ‘Chic Savages’ over the holidays, which should be required reading for anyone interested in the fashion industry circus and am feeling really inspired to dig in and have fun with my new crew.”

Before coming to WWD, Moore was style and fashion news director at The Hollywood Reporter for nearly three years, where she relaunched the publication’s first style vertical, Pret-a-Porter, as Hollywood Reporter Style. Prior to that she had spent 18 years at the L.A. Times, about a decade of which as fashion critic. She is also the author of three fashion-centric books, the most recent being “American Runway” focused on the founding and evolution of New York Fashion Week. At WWD, she succeeds Marcy Medina, who recently left her 18-year tenure as L.A. bureau chief to pursue other projects.

James Fallon, WWD’s editorial director to whom Moore will report, said she is simply “one of the most respected fashion writers out there.”

“WWD is excited to have her help grow and deepen our coverage of the fashion, retail and culture scenes on the West Coast, as well as to contribute compelling reviews and features on fashion worldwide,” Fallon added. “Her arrival is part of our plan to significantly bulk up our coverage of the West Coast, from San Francisco to L.A., San Diego to Sacramento.”

