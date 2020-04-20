WWD’s China edition, launched last May in partnership with China Mind Next, will host its inaugural Digital Sustainability Summit from April 22 to 24 at 8 p.m. Beijing time (8 a.m. Eastern time) every day, marking the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

The three-day event, in cooperation with Yehyehyeh, one of China’s leading sustainability agencies founded by advocate, editor and curator Shaway Yeh, will bring together business leaders from around the world to assess what the industry can do to rise to the challenge of addressing sustainability issues and meeting the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

Lena Yang, WWD China’s chief executive officer, said the summit “is designed as a solution-focused conference with companies sharing their strategies, processes and practices, as well as lessons learned along the way when running a fashion business with environmental and social responsibility in mind.”

Yeh, who is also the summit’s sustainability expert partner, said: “I hope sustainability will be the guiding light for the industry to cope with the current crisis and rebuild the world after. The current crisis is an indication of what might come if we do not handle the climate crisis in a timely and systematic way.”

The summit has three sessions: sustainability and consumer engagement, global innovation and collaboration and designed by/with Nature. Each session will be attended by around 300 registered guests and broadcast live on Tencent’s livestreaming platform.

View Gallery Related Gallery Feel Good Fashion from Fall 2020: Chasing Rainbows

Speakers include Morten Lehmann, chief sustainability officer of Global Fashion Agenda; Livia Firth, cofounder and creative director of Eco-Age and founder of the Green Carpet Challenge; Christine Goulay, senior manager of sustainable innovation at Kering; Andrea Rosso, creative director of all Diesel licensed products and Diesel sustainability ambassador and upcycling artistic director; Regina Szeto, vice president of brand, international pr and marketing SECOO; Jean Hegedus, sustainability director for The Lycra Company; Kehua Hu, sustainability stewardship director at Office for Social Responsibility of China Textile and Apparel Industry Council; architect Ma Qingyun; fashion designer Feng Chen Wang, and Ying Qiu, water governance lead at WWF China.

Prior to the summit, WWD China launched a six-week sustainability focused campaign “Kind to Earth, Fashion for Future,” calling for actions for the fashion community — including designers, celebrities and influencers — with more than 100 brand partners participating to amplify sustainability awareness efforts.

Partners include the China National Textile and Apparel Council, the Responsible Supply Chain Association, the China National Garment Association and China Fashion Week, among others.

China Beckons: WWD Launching New China Edition in Ongoing International Push

WWD China Announces Sustainable ‘Digital Fashion Week,’ and Summit