WWD Relaunches Website With New Look, Improved Functionality

Welcome to the new WWD.com.

The new website provides major advancements readers should experience immediately. These include:

• A fresh, modern design with improved fonts, more and larger pictures and easier to follow news “river.”

• Greater visibility for key events, from fashion weeks to key social happenings such as the Met Gala and award shows.

• New Beauty Inc branding/sub site to enable readers to easily locate the latest beauty industry news.

• Smoother navigation through runway reviews and galleries.

• Easy to access all content through the new MegaMenu navigation.

• An improved mobile interface.

• Greater visibility for video.

Developed internally by the tech team of WWD parent company Penske Media Corp., the new website went live Wednesday.

“With its cleaner look and fonts, the new website allows readers to more easily navigate through WWD’s coverage of business, beauty, fashion, retail and culture — up-to-the-minute and more extensive and in-depth than anywhere else,” said James Fallon, editorial director of WWD and Fairchild Media Group.