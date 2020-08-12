Put another one in the books for Authentic Brands Group.

On Wednesday, the brand management company, through its Sparc Group, a partnership with mall developer Simon Property Group, obtained court approval for its purchase of Lucky Brand Dungarees.

The purchase price was $140.1 million.

Last month, Sparc entered a stalking horse asset purchase agreement to buy the Los Angeles-based denim brand at the same time the company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Under the terms of the deal, ABG-Lucky LLC, a newly formed subsidiary of Authentic Brands Group will acquire the intellectual property assets of Lucky.

On Tuesday, ABG was the successful bidder for Brooks Brothers when it increased its offer to $325 million. That deal is expected to close on Friday.

ABG said that it was holding off on providing any commentary on its plans for Lucky until after the Brooks Brothers deal was finalized.

Sparc also oversees the Nautica and Aéropostale brands.