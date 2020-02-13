By  on February 13, 2020

MILAN — Golden Goose and its new owner Permira have big plans ahead.

The private equity fund on Wednesday succeeded in buying Golden Goose from the Carlyle Europe Buyout fund, as first reported by WWD. Although terms of the transaction were not made public, market sources peg the price tag at 1.28 billion euros.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers