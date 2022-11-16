×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Men's

Pitti Uomo Readies January Edition as Men’s Fashion Grows Slowly but Steadily

Fashion

Loewe’s First L.A. Store is Filled with Sun, Ceramics & a Bust of Justin Bieber

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

The Estée Lauder Cos. is acquiring the American designer's brand and Zegna is becoming a long-term licensee for fashion.

By
Luisa Zargani, Kathryn Hopkins
Plus Icon
Tom Ford RTW Spring 2023
Tom Ford RTW Spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Wall Street has digested the news that the Estée Lauder Cos. is acquiring the Tom Ford brand and investors appear to be taking it in stride.

After months of speculation, the beauty giant announced Tuesday after the market closed that it has agreed to acquire Tom Ford in a transaction valuing the brand at $2.8 billion.

As part of the deal, Ermenegildo Zegna Group and Marcolin SpA will enter long-term license agreements for Tom Ford fashion and Tom Ford eyewear, respectively. Marcolin has been the eyewear licensee since 2005, while Zegna has had the license for Tom Ford menswear since around 2006. Now, it will be responsible for all of Tom Ford’s fashion business.

Related Galleries

In after-market trading, Lauder’s shares fell marginally, but in early-afternoon trading on Wednesday, investors appeared to be relatively unphased by the company’s largest acquisition to date — shares dipped slightly, by less than 1 percent, to $224.88.

It was a similar story for the publicly listed Ermenegildo Zegna Group, which is becoming a long-term licensee of the former for all of Ford’s men’s and women’s fashion, accessories, underwear, fine jewelry, childrenswear, textile and home design products. Zegna’s 20-year licensing agreement with Lauder allows for an automatic renewal for additional 10 years. As part of this transaction, Zegna will acquire operations of the Tom Ford fashion business. The company’s shares were up 2.24 percent to $10.96 after the news.

Of the deal, Olivia Tong, an analyst at Raymond James, said: “This is EL’s largest deal to date, with now full control of a fast-growth brand pivotal to what we expect will be EL’s eventual recovery in China and travel retail. Importantly, we expect minimal transition disruption in the non-beauty portions of Tom Ford, as Marcolin continues as the brand’s eyewear license partner and fashion brand Ermenegildo Zegna will continue as the brand’s fashion, accessories [and] underwear partner.”

Given Tom Ford’s super-premium positioning in beauty, she believes the brand should continue to be a growth driver for Lauder, with the brand’s fragrance line ranking number 15 in the U.S. and number 10 in China, while increased door expansion and consumer mobility should support makeup growth.

“Unlike prior M&A transactions, [Estée Lauder] already operates [Tom Ford] beauty business, allowing for a seamless transition, giving EL the ability to unlock the brand’s full profitability potential, and increasing exposure to the attractive lux beauty market. As expected, TF fashion and eyewear will be outsourced,” said Ashley Helgans, an analyst at Jefferies.

In particular, she noted that the acquisition will allow Lauder to propel Tom Ford into new channels and markets. “Currently, the Tom Ford beauty brand is 47 percent cosmetics, 50 percent fragrance, 3 percent skin/other. Skin accounts for 50 percent of the EL portfolio, so we believe it’s likely they will leverage their expertise in prestige and luxury skin care to grow the skin segment of the TF brand. Building out the skin care category provides favorable lift to margins given skin care carries the highest operating margin, followed by fragrance, then makeup.”

One Milan, Italy-based luxury consultant, who asked to speak on condition of anonymity, said for Zegna, acquiring the Tom Ford fashion operations is a new way to aggregate different businesses. “It appears that the IPO has made Zegna more courageous in its choices, creating synergies, while each company does its best within each area of specialization.” Zegna publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange in December last year.

In addition to being a longtime Tom Ford menswear licensee, Zegna was also a shareholder, with a 15 percent stake in the company, so this new development is seen as “a natural step,” said the consultant, which “will allow Zegna to strengthen its womenswear segment, and the group at large. Zegna has a strong supply chain built over the years and its textile or knitwear pipeline can be put to good use. The sky’s the limit, it’s all to be shaped and formed and [chairman and chief executive officer] Gildo Zegna will surely create an appropriate structure to fuel the brand’s development.”

Another Milan-based analyst saw this as a “natural evolution,” as Gildo Zegna is building the business based on a web of personal relations cemented over the years. “I don’t think he is adding Tom Ford for the sake of it, and Gildo said at the time of the IPO last year that he was aiming high,” he said. “Two American luxury brands will be more and more Made in Italy and Gildo will surely be proud of this.” As for the possible exit of Ford after one year, the analyst was not concerned. “The foundations are solid,” he opined.

Jefferies equity analyst Flavio Cereda partly concurred, saying the Tom Ford brand will not hit any road bump in the beauty market without the namesake founder, but said: “The question mark, is how will the brand be without Tom Ford, how sustainable is it in ready to wear and accessories? This is less clear.”

There is always an option for Ford to renew his contract after a year, or stay on as a consultant, pointed out Armando Branchini, executive chairman of luxury goods consulting firm InterCorporate, who was more confident in the future with or without Tom Ford. “This is a great opportunity for Zegna, and the agreement spanning over two decades gives him the freedom and the time to help grow Tom Ford as it did Thom Browne,” said Branchini. “I believe Fabrizio Freda [president and CEO of Lauder] was reassured by the presence of Zegna and Marcolin, which guaranteed Lauder the management of business areas that are outside its core perimeter.”

Italian eyewear-maker Marcolin, a longtime Tom Ford licensee, is signing a perpetual agreement with Lauder for the production and distribution of the brand’s eyewear collections. Marcolin will pay $250 million through available cash, together with a capital increase of at least 50 million euros. Marcolin has been Tom Ford’s eyewear licensee since 2005.

Branchini noted that, in addition, Lauder and Zegna have the retail expertise that can help Tom Ford develop its own network of stores.

“Fabrizio and Gildo are two managers of great experience; they are both rigorous and they get along, so they will maintain the same positioning of the brand, but improve its performance. It’s a win-win for everyone, starting from Tom, who is providing a long-term future for his brand,” Branchini said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Hot Summer Bags

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad