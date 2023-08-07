Angela Ahrendts Joins SKYY Partners as Senior Operating Adviser

Angela Ahrendts has been appointed a senior operating advisor at SKYY Partners, a private equity firm founded by Kim Kardashian and Jay Sammons.

SKYY Partners focuses on both control and minority investments in high-growth consumer and media companies across the consumer landscape, including fashion, luxury, food and beverage, health and wellness, beauty and personal care, and leisure.

Most recently, Ahrendts was senior vice president, Apple Retail, where she reimagined Apple’s retail experience, redesigned the stores and re-crafted the roles of 70,000 employees globally. Earlier she was chief executive officer at Burberry Group plc for nearly nine years, where she tripled the business and quadrupled the share price. During her tenure at Burberry, Ahrendts was a member of the U.K.’s Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Council and was named honorary dame commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

At SKYY Partners, she will work with Kardashian, Sammons and the rest of the SKKY team to identify and evaluate prospective investment opportunities while serving as a resource for the companies SKKY invests in. She is expected to bring her expertise to SKKY to help support the firm’s investments in the next generation of consumer brands.

“As we continue to expand SKKY Partners and focus on identifying strategic investment opportunities for the firm, it was the perfect time to have Angela join us,” said Kardashian, cofounder and managing partner. “Angela’s wealth of leadership experience and deep understanding of building brands and influencing culture makes her a natural fit for the firm.”

Ahrendts said, “Kim and Jay have created something truly extraordinary with SKKY Partners. Their focus on backing the next generation of industry-disrupting brand with a mission to leave each company they invest in better than it was before is truly inspiring. I look forward to bringing my expertise to the team, along with my experience working with creative business leaders, as we invest in great consumer companies and continue to build a great firm.”

Ahrendts currently serves on the boards of Ralph Lauren Corp., Airbnb Inc. and WPP plc.