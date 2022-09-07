×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Everlane 2.0 : The San Francisco Clothing Brand Introduces a New Fashion Strategy and Creative Director

Accessories

Beyoncé’s Tiffany Encore Sees Fashion and Culture Collide

Business

Weak Pound Holds Steady Against Dollar, Euro as Truss Named British PM

Gruppo Calzedonia Takes Majority Stake in Antonio Marras

The Italian innerwear, hosiery and swimwear group is aiming at developing and expanding the eclectic brand.

Antonio Marras Resort 2023
Antonio Marras Resort 2023 Courtesy of Antonio Marras

MILAN – Gruppo Calzedonia is entering the luxury world, becoming Antonio Marras’ white knight.

The Verona, Italy-based hosiery, innerwear and swimwear group has inked an agreement to take an 80 percent stake in the fashion designer’s company, providing its retail and production experience, in addition to its financial muscle, to develop the Antonio Marras brand. The amount of the investment was not disclosed.

Marras will continue to design his namesake brand, which includes apparel, accessories, furniture and design objects inspired by his art.

“This agreement represents the entry of our group in a world of high exclusivity and creativity that is new for us and thus we will approach it with prudence and respect,” said Gruppo Calzedonia chairman Sandro Veronesi. “However, we are convinced that Antonio Marras’ art and intuition, supported by our organization, will bring excellent results.”

Related Galleries

“Finally I will be able to dedicate myself exclusively to the creative aspects, certain that highly experienced professionals will be at my side and accompany me in this new adventure,” Marras commented.

Rumors about Marras’ possible sale to a financial partner or investor periodically resurfaced over the years and, in March 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the designer told WWD he was worried about the future of his company as an independent, without a group to support him.

Marras’ creative world blends cinema and poetry, history and visual arts, and his talent for scenography is no secret for those who have attended his fashion shows, where the runway is always the stage for theatrical presentations. Personal tales always lie behind his carefully detailed collections, and his fanciful and imaginative sets. His next fashion show is scheduled for Sept. 21 in Milan.

Marras’ collections are all sewn and embroidered in Sardinia, with embroideries and details comparable to haute couture.

In fact, Marras was invited to show a couture collection in Rome in 1996 and, to that end, he took apart his uncle’s wardrobe, re-creating striking gowns from men’s suits, cutting and stitching together scraps from different looks.

At the insistence of his wife Patrizia, who is chief executive officer of the company, Marras first launched a line in 1987 under the Piano Piano Dolce Carlotta label, a translation of the title of the 1964 Bette Davis film “Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte”—movies being another passion.

His signature collection was previously produced by BVM SpA, for which he designed Les Copains and Gibò, and was later manufactured by Castor.

Marras was also artistic director of Kenzo from 2003 to 2011.

Last year, Calzedonia Group grew sales and profitability in 2021 as it continued its international expansion.

The group, which includes the Calzedonia, Intimissimi, Tezenis, Falconeri, Atelier Emé and Signorvino brands, in 2021 reported revenues of 2.5 billion euros, up 29.1 percent compared with 1.94 billion euros in 2020. Compared with 2019, sales increased 3.9 percent.

In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization climbed 43.1 percent, totaling more than 760 million euros, compared with 531 million euros in the previous year.

The group has been expanding beyond Italy for years and exports now account for 56 percent of total sales. As of Dec. 31, the group counted 5,076 stores, of which 3,288 outside Italy. Last year, it opened 176 additional stores, of which 139 were abroad.

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Hot Summer Bags

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Gruppo Calzedonia Buys Majority Stake in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad