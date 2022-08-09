×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Issey Miyake Dies at 84

Fashion

Fall 2022 Trend: Stitch Fit

Accessories

FN CEO Summit 2022: Nike North America GM Sarah Mensah About Empowering New Generation

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects Business of The Huntsman Corp.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Archroma
Courtesy image.

Archroma said it entered into an agreement to acquire the Textile Effects business of Huntsman Corp.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the company expects it to close in the first half of 2023. Archroma said Citi served as its financial adviser while Latham & Watkins LLP provided corporate legal advice and Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided financing legal advice. BofA Securities served as Huntsman Corp.’s financial adviser, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as their legal counsel.

“The combined company will continue to lead the textile industry in sustainability, innovation and performance offering fashion brands, automotive, technical and home textiles the best-in-class cost performance whilst respecting natural resources and the planet,” the company said in a statement.

Related Galleries

Archroma is a portfolio company of U.S.-based private investment firm SK Capital Partners.

Archroma said in a statement that since it formed in 2013, through a series of mergers and acquisitions, as well as internal investments in research and development, manufacturing and service capabilities, the company “has been building a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to serve the emerging needs of the textile industry.”

The combination with Textile Effects “and its rich historical roots of Huntsman and Ciba Specialties will create a technology powerhouse that will include Archroma’s legacy heritages of Sandoz, Hoechst, Clariant, BASF and Dohmen, who have been at the cutting edge of the textile industry for decades, and together will continue to serve customers for years to come.”

Archroma also noted that it and Textile Effects are founding members of Sustainable Chemistry for the Textile Industry, which is an alliance of leading chemical companies that strives to empower the textile and leather industries to apply sustainable, state-of-the-art chemistry solutions that protect factory workers, local communities, consumers and the environment.

Both companies have been recognized by the industry and have received multiple awards for supplying sustainable systems and solutions in dyes and chemicals that enable fashion brands, retailers and textile manufacturers to create articles that are better for consumers and the planet, Archroma said.

Barry Siadat, cofounder of SK Capital Partners and chairman of Archroma, said he was “thrilled to see the combination of Huntsman Textile Effects and Archroma,” said Barry Siadat. “Finally, we have achieved a dream of combining the technologies, products and capabilities of the legacy pioneers of the textile industry, namely Ciba, Sandoz, Hoechst and BASF, into a modern and cohesive enterprise that is focused on delivering innovative and sustainable systems and solutions to serve the evolving needs of today’s textile industry.”

Heike van de Kerkhof, chief executive officer of Archroma, said with this deal, “two committed leaders in sustainable and innovative solutions unite to pave the way toward a more sustainable textile industry” and also noted that innovative and transformative leadership “is not built overnight, and we are eager to work together with the people who made that happen at Huntsman Textile Effects.”

Rohit Aggarwal, president of Huntsman Textile Effects, said the combined companies bring together “two highly complementary organizations with strong cultures of innovation and a shared commitment to inspire advancements in the textile industry.”

“At a time when we are seeing robust growth trends in sustainability, the merger will position us firmly to accelerate growth and drive significant value for our customers, employees and stakeholders,” Aggarwal added.

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Hot Summer Bags

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Archroma to Acquire the Textile Effects

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad