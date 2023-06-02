Authentic Brands Group Acquires Hunter Boots

Authentic Brands Group is at it again.

The New York-based brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, on Friday said it has acquired the intellectual property of Hunter, the heritage British brand best known for its Original Wellington boot.

The deal is believed to be valued at $125 million.

Authentic had been rumored for months to be circling Hunter but put the potential acquisition on the back burner as it finalized its purchase of Boardriders, the parent company of Quiksilver and Billabong among others. It inked the $1.3 billion Boardriders deal at the end of March.

At the same time, Authentic said it created a partnership with The Batra Group, a U.K.-based product development, design, sourcing and distribution firm. Under the terms of this deal, Batra will become the core licensee for Authentic in the U.K. and continental Europe. It will oversee the design and development of Hunter footwear, apparel and accessories, operate Hunter’s branded five retail stores, and oversee the brand’s wholesale distribution and e-commerce in those territories.

In the U.S., Authentic has signed on with Marc Fisher Footwear to be Hunter’s core footwear partner, which will take on the design, wholesale and e-commerce operations in this country.

“We are excited to finalize the acquisition of Hunter, an original footwear and outerwear pioneer,” said Jamie Salter, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Authentic. “At the intersection of fashion and outdoor, Hunter introduces another elevated global brand to Authentic’s diverse lifestyle portfolio.

“We are also pleased to expand our relationships with two long-standing Authentic partners, Batra Group and Marc Fisher, each of whom has a proven track record of unparalleled expertise in product development across a range of categories and an established network of prominent retailers,” Salter continued. “We will look forward to working with them and our greater partner network to continue growing the Hunter brand.”

Authentic said it will work with operating partners in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and throughout the Asia Pacific to expand the Hunter brand in those markets.

Hunter is 160 years old and over the years has evolved from a rubber boot to a lifestyle brand offering a wide footwear collection as well as outerwear, bags and accessories designed for outdoor performance in rural and urban environments.

The acquisition of Hunter is the latest example of Authentic’s strategy to diversify its portfolio with brands outside of the U.S. In October of last year, it acquired the U.K.-based Ted Baker for $254 million. It also partnered last year with British soccer star David Beckham to own and manage his business, DB Ventures.

All told, Authentic owns more than 40 brands across a variety of categories including Reebok, Nautica, Ted Baker, Sports Illustrated and Marilyn Monroe. Its brands generate sales of $25 billion globally and it operates more than 10,800 stores in more than 150 countries.