Burberry to Acquire Technical Outerwear Factory From Italian Partner

LONDON – Burberry is pumping up its manufacturing capabilities with plans to acquire a specialist technical outerwear factory from its longstanding Italian supplier, Pattern SpA.

Burberry is spending 21 million euros on the acquisition, which is aimed at “securing capacity, building technical outerwear capability, and further embedding sustainability” into its value chain.

The acquisition is meant to complement Burberry’s manufacturing centers in Yorkshire, England where the brand weaves its gabardine and makes its trench coats.

The Italian acquisition comes a few years after Burberry purchased its leather goods hub in Florence, Italy. In 2018, Burberry bought its longstanding Italian manufacturer CF&P and retained the employees and craftsmen who had worked closely with the British brand over the years.

Burberry said that, for almost two decades, it has worked with Pattern to produce luxury ready-to-wear, including quilts and downs at Pattern’s product development site in Turin, Italy.

Around 70 of Pattern’s employees in Turin will join Burberry on completion of the acquisition, which is expected later this year. Pattern will continue to operate the parts of the business not included in the transaction, Burberry said.

Burberry chief executive officer Jonathan Akeroyd described the investment as “an important next step in bringing our outerwear category to full potential. It will enhance our capabilities, building on our strong foundations in the U.K., and provide greater control over the quality, delivery and sustainability of our products. It’s an exciting development and I am delighted to welcome our new colleagues on board.”

Burberry said the acquisition includes employees, equipment and inventory. The newly-acquired operations will remain at the current site in Turin.

Burberry noted that all of the electricity Pattern uses at its sites is from renewable sources, and the company is on track to achieve carbon neutrality at its Turin site in 2023.