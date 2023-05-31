By Lassen and Menu Merge Into Audo Copenhagen

MILAN —Two torchbearers of Danish modernist design, both of which have been crafting enduring furnishings and lighting fit for real life, have merged under one name.

As of Thursday, the historic Menu and By Lassen brands will be known as Audo Copenhagen. Both Menu and by Lassen were acquired by Design Holding in 2022.

At Copenhagen’s annual design festival, 3daysofdesign, set to unfurl June 7 to 9, Audo Copenhagen will showcase designs by famed 20th century Danish modernists: the Kubus collection by architect Mogens Lassen, the Tired Man by his brother Flemming Lassen and new designs by Audo Copenhagen’s design and brand director, Joachim Kornbek Engell-Hansen, the grandson of Menu founder Simon Hansen. Hansen founded the company under the name Danish Steel House in 1978. The company was taken over by his son Bjarne Hansen, who together with the third generation, turned Menu into a lifestyle brand.

During 3daysofdesign, the city’s Audo House, which was conceived by Bjarne in collaboration with Norm Architects, will open its doors to an international design crowd. Norm Architects have served as creative directors and designers of several Menu designs.

For the occasion, New York-based interior stylist and creative director Colin King has designed an installation set inside the penthouse of the multifunctional space. Pieces from King’s latest collection will be displayed among an immersive floral installation in collaboration with Alex Crowder of Field Studies Flora.

“Menu and its multipurpose property in Copenhagen, aptly named The Audo, have a unique identity that customers worldwide have responded to enthusiastically. By Lassen is also strongly established in Scandinavia and the global design scene. Together, Menu and By Lassen’s product portfolios and strengths combine to create an obvious global leader in high-end interior design,” said Kornbek Engell-Hansen. The new brand will debut designs and a space, swathed during in an eclectic mix of upholstery fabrics by Italian fabric and wall coverings maker Dedar, Christian Lacroix (by Designers Guild) and Kelly Wearstler, among others.

New designs from Audo Copenhagen. Courtesy of Audo Copenhagen

The space will also debut the Audo Concept Shop, curated by photographer, designer and Kinfolk art director Christian Møller Andersen, as an intimate exploration of the home. On June 8, King will present his latest book “Arranging Things,” which was released via Rizzoli in April. It includes 240 pages of text (written in collaboration with Sam Cochran) and photographs that capture the worlds he has created, forming a signature style in modern American design. Kornbek Engell-Hansen will join the conversation to share his thoughts on design, interior styling and their collaboration.

Daniel Lalonde, chief executive officer of Audo Copenhagen’s parent company Design Holding, recently announced ambitious targets and said the company expects to reach the 1 billion euro mark in just a few years.

Founded in November 2018, Design Holding, the leading global high-end design group, comprises iconic brands B&B Italia, Flos, Lumens, Arclinea, Maxalto, Azucena, produces Fendi Casa through a joint venture with the Roman fashion house, and also owns fellow Scandinavian brand Louis Poulsen, which will showcase its new designs at its eponymous showroom during 3daysofdesign. Design Holding has a presence in more than 130 countries.