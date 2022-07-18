Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: July 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

SportStyle: New Brands, Collabs Bring Fashion to Golf Apparel

Business

Luxury Sales Continue to Boom Post-pandemic, but for How Much Longer?

Beauty

Victoria’s Secret Beauty Drops New Fine Fragrance — Its First in Five Years

Chinese Facial Mask Giant Syoung Group to Buy Evidens de Beauté

C-Beauty player Uniforn's parent company Syoung Group said it intends to acquire the French prestige skin care brand for $50 million.

Skin care products from Evidens de
Skin care products from Evidens de Beauté. Courtesy

LONDON — Syoung Group, the parent company of Chinese facial mask giant Uniforn, said on Monday it intends to acquire the French-Japanese prestige skin care brand Evidens de Beauté for 49.5 million euros, or $50 million.

Syoung Group also revealed that it has signed an agreement with major shareholders of the brand to purchase a little over 90 percent of the Paris-based company.

Charles-Edouard Barthes, founder and chief executive officer of EviDenS de Beauté, will remain a shareholder and the company will retain its independence and current team.

On top of running one of the most successful facial mask brands in China, Syoung Group is also the online distributor for beauty brands including Fenty Beauty, Dr. Ci:Labo, Albion, Neutrogena, Kiko and Lumene.

Having been the brand’s exclusive Chinese distributor since 2019, Syoung Group expanded Evidens de Beauté’s retail network in China to high-end malls like SKP Beijing and Galeries Lafayette and opened online flagships on Tmall and WeChat.

Founded in 2007 by Barthes, Evidens de Beauté started as a celebration of his Japanese wife Eriko Nakamura’s skin care routine with a touch of French elegance.

The brand opened its first freestanding store on Rue Boissière in the 16th arrondissement in Paris a decade ago. The beauty company, whose antiaging skin care products are formulated for sensitive skin, is available in more than 450 points of sale, including spas at places like the Hôtel de Crillon, in 14 countries.

Evidens de Beauté’s line of products ranges in price from 30 euros for a set of eyes mask to 750 euros for a jar of cream.

Last year Evidens de Beauté made a net profit of 5.2 million euros on revenue of 19.7 million euros.

Chinese Facial Mask Giant Syoung Group

WWD Report Card: Rating The Front Row Of Paris Couture Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad