Chinese Facial Mask Giant Syoung Group to Buy Evidens de Beauté

LONDON — Syoung Group, the parent company of Chinese facial mask giant Uniforn, said on Monday it intends to acquire the French-Japanese prestige skin care brand Evidens de Beauté for 49.5 million euros, or $50 million.

Syoung Group also revealed that it has signed an agreement with major shareholders of the brand to purchase a little over 90 percent of the Paris-based company.

Charles-Edouard Barthes, founder and chief executive officer of EviDenS de Beauté, will remain a shareholder and the company will retain its independence and current team.

On top of running one of the most successful facial mask brands in China, Syoung Group is also the online distributor for beauty brands including Fenty Beauty, Dr. Ci:Labo, Albion, Neutrogena, Kiko and Lumene.

Having been the brand’s exclusive Chinese distributor since 2019, Syoung Group expanded Evidens de Beauté’s retail network in China to high-end malls like SKP Beijing and Galeries Lafayette and opened online flagships on Tmall and WeChat.

Founded in 2007 by Barthes, Evidens de Beauté started as a celebration of his Japanese wife Eriko Nakamura’s skin care routine with a touch of French elegance.

The brand opened its first freestanding store on Rue Boissière in the 16th arrondissement in Paris a decade ago. The beauty company, whose antiaging skin care products are formulated for sensitive skin, is available in more than 450 points of sale, including spas at places like the Hôtel de Crillon, in 14 countries.

Evidens de Beauté’s line of products ranges in price from 30 euros for a set of eyes mask to 750 euros for a jar of cream.

Last year Evidens de Beauté made a net profit of 5.2 million euros on revenue of 19.7 million euros.