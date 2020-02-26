By  on February 26, 2020

LONDON — After more than 250 years under family ownership, Creed fragrances has been sold to BlackRock Long Term Private Capital and Javier Ferrán, the Spanish businessman and chairman of Diageo, WWD has learned.

Olivier Creed, the sixth generation owner of the company, will remain master perfumer while Ferrán will become chairman of the company’s board of directors. Creed’s son, Erwin Creed, will also remain involved in the business.

