Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: July 11, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Valentino Couture Fall 2022

Men's

Opening Ceremony Taps Luar for Capsule Tied to 20th Anniversary

Fashion

Diesel’s Spring 2023 Show to Be Open to the Public

Dufry to Acquire Autogrill From Benetton Family

The merged company will have sales of 13.6 billion Swiss francs.

Dufry shops
Dufry shops Courtesy of Dufry

PARIS – Dufry AG, the world’s largest duty-free operator, has agreed to acquire Autogrill SpA, the motorway and airport catering company, from the Benetton family.

According to Dufry, in a statement released Monday, the Benetton family holding company Edizione Srl will transfer its 50.3 percent share in Autogrill to Dufry, with an exchange ratio that’s set at 0.158 new Dufry shares for every Autogrill share. Following the transfer, Edizione will hold a 20 percent to 25 percent stake in Dufry.

Dufry will then initiate a mandatory tender offer for the outstanding shares. It is to offer 0.158 new Dufry shares for every Autogrill share to shareholders, or a cash alternative that is equal to 6.33 euros per Autogrill share.

The merged group will have sales of 13.6 billion Swiss francs, or $13.86 billion, and earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation amortization of 1.4 billion Swiss francs, Dufry said.

Related Galleries

Duty-free operators were the hardest-hit retailers during the coronavirus pandemic, as travel ground to a halt.

Dufry stock was trading up 9.7 percent to 34.26 Swiss francs at noon CET. At the same time, Autogrill shares were down 6.9 percent to 6.38 euros.

The combined entity will address 2.3 billon passengers in more than 75 countries in around 5,500 outlets across 1,200 airports and other locations.

“As a leader of travel retail, Dufry has strived to be at the forefront of services and products offered to travelers, airports and brands for years. Now, Dufry pledges to define the travel experience in a manner that creates value for all stakeholders,” Juan Carolos Torres, executive chairman of Dufry, said in the statement. “The combination of the two groups will create a new leader in travel retail and allow us to significantly increase our presence in core markets, such as the U.S., and in the sector of travel [food and beverage]. In addition, this transaction will strengthen our balance sheet, reduce our leverage and create meaningful synergies.”

“This agreement allows the continuation of Autogrill’s growth and development path, an asset that will remain strategic for Edizione,” said Alessandro Benetton, chairman of Edizione. “The union between Autogrill and Dufry will allow the creation of the world champion in the sector, with a leadership position in different geographies and on different services, also favored by important synergies within the new group.”

For more, see:

Dufry Group Names New CEO

Estée Lauder Chief Talks Travel Retail

Travel Retail Takes Off Again Gently

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Hot Summer Bags

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Dufry Is Acquiring Autogrill From Benetton

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad