MILAN — Elisabetta Franchi is expected to be the first fashion initial public offering of the year and, in a road show presentation on Monday, the namesake designer passionately told her life story to bankers and potential investors, explaining why the Bourse was the only possible means to ensure a long-term future for her company, founded in 1998.

A self-made woman, one of five children who grew up in dire financial straits and without a father, in one of the slides Franchi showed a drawing of a doll next to a photo of Angelina Jolie wearing one of her white, belted trenches. “I always had a vision, when I was six I knew what I wanted to do,” said Franchi, who throughout her one-hour-plus speech conveyed her determination, her sense of responsibility and focus. “I knew I wanted to dress women, it’s always been very clear in my mind.” Selling innerwear at a market in her teens, she “talked to and listened to women, developing a strong commercial sense. I knew what they wanted, and I know now what women want.”