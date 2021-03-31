Asendia, the majority shareholder of eShopWorld since 2017, has become the sole owner of the business.

Asendia bought the remaining 49.9 percent stake from eShopWorld’s founder and chief executive officer Thomas Kelly, who continues as ESW CEO.

“This is a significant endorsement of ESW growth, sustainability and success in embracing the structural shift in favor of online shopping,” said Kelly. “The recently concluded transaction marks a deepening commitment by Asendia, which has been a highly supportive partner and provider of complementary e-commerce services.”

The Dublin-based ESW sets up brands and retailers with an “end-to-end” solution for conducting cross-border e-commerce. It’s worked in 200 markets and with companies such as PVH Corp., Movado, Tarte, Nike Inc. and the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.

Asendia is the venture between La Poste Group and Swiss Post, two companies with extensive logistics capabilities. ESW, while completely owned by Asendia, will remain a stand-alone entity, with the current management remaining.

“ESW are experts in making it easy for global brands to have a local presence,” said Marc Pontet, CEO of Asendia. “Additionally, its focus on making e-commerce frictionless, regardless of location, made it a coherent, strategic choice to make ESW part of the Asendia family. The move dovetails with our overarching aim to make worldwide e-commerce simple and reliable, and is a significant step in making this vision a reality.”

According to executives at Asendia and ESW, the investment helps accelerate the expansion of ESW and efforts to build on its technology and logistics capabilities for global brands.

ESW expects to double its turnover over the coming years. In October, the company reported annualized revenues of about one billion euros. The company also made 160 new hires, taking the headcount to over 480 at the end of 2020. It exceeds 500.