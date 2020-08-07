SYDNEY — L Catterton is doubling down on Australian swimwear.

A matter of days after creditors of the collapsed Australian swimwear brand Seafolly voted this week to approve L Catterton’s reacquisition of the brand from administration, the private equity firm linked to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is set to acquire Jets Swimwear from Australia’s listed PAS Group Ltd, which is also in administration, according to sources.

In a report released Friday by PricewaterhouseCoopers to PAS Group creditors, which WWD has seen, PwC administrators said they have accepted a non-binding offer to purchase the brand name, inventory and intellectual property owned by Jets Swimwear Pty Ltd., with the purchaser’s solicitors currently drafting a sale agreement.

The offer excludes debtors, leases and ongoing store operations and the purchaser will offer seven Jets Swimwear employees ongoing roles, including taking on their employee entitlements. According to the report, Jets Swimwear has 40 employees.

The parties were hammering out the details of the deal on Friday evening, with a formal announcement imminent.

Jets Swimwear has three boutiques in Australia. According to the company’s web site, the brand also has 350 global wholesale stockists in 17 markets, including Bloomingdale’s in Dubai, Everything But Water and Canyon Beachwear in the U.S. and Selfridges, Harvey Nichols and Fenwick in the U.K.

Founded in Sydney in 1995, Jets was bought by Jessika and Adrian Allen in 2001 and relaunched as a premium swimwear line noted for its minimalist, tailored shapes, with a focus on the one-piece. The Allens sold the company to PAS Group in late 2015 for an undisclosed sum.

The PAS Group and 18 of its subsidiaries entered administration on May 29, just as the local retail sector was starting to show signs of recovery from Australia’s national COVID-19 lockdown in March and April. (Metropolitan Melbourne entered a second, more draconian lockdown this week, due to a dramatic resurgence of cases.)

Administrators attributed the group’s difficulties to the coronavirus pandemic, with delivery disruptions, lockdown restrictions, store closures and wholesale order cancellations compounding challenges already faced by the retail sector prior to the crisis, caused by soft consumer sentiment.

According to the PwC report, PAS Group owes 57.6 million Australian dollars, or $42 million at current exchange, of which 44.2 million Australian dollars, or $32 million, is unsecured.

The company operates 218 stores and concessions in Australia and New Zealand and employs 1,186 staff. Its portfolio of brands also includes Yarra Trail, Review, Black Pepper and Designworks.

According to the report, there were 44 expressions of interest in the group, with administrators receiving non-binding indicative offers from 12 parties. Credible indicative offers have been received from two parties, which are currently being assessed.

For the full year ended June 30, 2019, PAS Group reported total revenues of 273.6 million Australian dollars, or $197.3 million at average exchange for the period, and underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of 8.6 million Australian dollars, or $6.2 million for the continuing business, in line with guidance.