Digital Brands Group is looking to be a holding company for many more brands by year’s end.

The company recently closed its first acquisition deal for women’s contemporary brand Bailey 44, which also owns Ali & Jay, both of which are mainly wholesale lines with a relatively small online business found in specialty and department stores, like Nordstrom. But Hil Davis, chief executive of DBG, said he’s getting ready to announce the acquisition of three more brands in the next two months or so. That will bring the company’s stable up to seven individual brands, all of which will be cross-marketed to consumers directly.