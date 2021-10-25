Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bottling Up Sunshine: Jacquemus Said in Beauty Deal With Puig

Business

Steve Rendle on VF’s China Slowdown, Portfolio Power, and More

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Detroit Doesn’t Just Want to Be Your Trend

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq Through B. Riley Corp Merger

The deal is expected to close in early 2022.

FaZe Banks in the NFL x
FaZe Clan member Banks in the NFL x FaZe Clan T-shirt. Courtesy Photo

FaZe Clan is going public via a SPAC.

The Los Angeles-based gaming lifestyle and media platform on Monday said it is expected to list on the Nasdaq through a merger agreement with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp that is expected to close in early 2022.

Following the transaction, which has an implied equity value of $1 billion, including $275 million of cash, BRPM will change its name to FaZe Holdings and be listed on the Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “FAZE.” The combined company will be led by FaZe Clan chief executive officer Lee Trink, who will become chairman of the board, as well as chief financial officer Amit Bajaj, chief strategy officer Kai Henry who joined FaZe in May 2021 and chief legal officer Tammy Brandt. Estimated transaction proceeds of $291 million will be used to fund FaZe’s growth strategy.

Related Galleries

“We are thrilled to announce this important milestone of FaZe Clan’s plans to enter the public market,” said Trink in a statement. “In our short history, we have evolved from a disruptive content generator to one of the world’s most decorated and successful esports franchises, and now into one of the younger generations’ most recognized and followed brands globally. We believe FaZe Clan is becoming the voice of youth culture, a brand that sits at the nexus of content, gaming, entertainment and lifestyle in the digital-native world.”

He added that the capital and access to the public markets will help FaZe expand its multiplatform and monetization strategy.

“We are so grateful to the millions of loyal fans who have helped us take FaZe Clan to the next level, without whom this would not have been possible,” Trink said. “Lastly, we look forward to working with Dan and Bryant, and the B. Riley team and appreciate their support and confidence.”

Dan Shribman, CEO and CFO of BRPM and chief investment officer of B. Riley Financial, sees this merger as a “tremendous opportunity” for the future of media and entertainment. BRPM is a special purpose acquisition vehicle controlled by an affiliate of B. Riley Financial.

“With unmatched social media reach and Gen Z engagement, and the opportunity to meaningfully expand its global multiplatform presence across content, gaming, entertainment, consumer products and the metaverse, we believe FaZe Clan is a compelling investment with the potential to create significant value,” he said.

FaZe Clan is one of the leading esports organizations based in the U.S., with a roster of dedicated competitive gamers, content creators and teams that compete in Fortnite, Call of Duty, Counter Strike, Pubg, Valorant, Fifa and Rocket League among others. The organization also tapped athletes, musicians and celebrities to join its roster including NBA All-Star Ben Simmons and rapper Offset.

The organization also launched a number of fashion, merchandise and lifestyle collaborations, including a long-standing partnership with Kappa, G-Shock, Ma®ket and recently with artist Takashi Murakami. The launches have been supported by special merch collections centered on FaZe competitors and content creators. Professional sports leagues and franchises also tapped FaZe for special projects such as the NFL for the first virtual NFL Draft in 2020 and Manchester United.

FaZe Clan reports its fan base is expected to exceed 350 million across combined social platforms and for 80 percent of its audience to be between the ages 13 and 34.

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

FaZe Clan to List on Nasdaq

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad