OSF Digital Acquires FitForCommerce

OSF Digital has acquired FitForCommerce, which the company said will operate as its commerce strategy consulting arm. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but OSF Digital said the acquisition supports the company’s “rapid growth and path to full-service enablement for digital transformation and strengthens OSF Digital’s market position.”

Gerard “Gerry” Szatvanyi, chief executive officer of OSF Digital, said as the rate of digital commerce and innovation accelerates, “many businesses are undergoing rapid transformation to achieve the customer-centric mandate. With this acquisition, OSF Digital is continuing to develop its global commerce strategy and commerce and performance consulting arm that will deliver more comprehensive digital transformation solutions and services to help our clients with their customer strategy and growth acceleration.”

The deal follows other recent acquisitions. In the second half of 2021, OSF Digital acquired Adept Group, Relation1, Werise and Paladin Group while also investing in Teia Labs.

FitForCommerce is known in the retail market as the publisher of the Omnichannel Retail Index. Its clients includes brands, retailers, business-to-business manufacturers, distributors, grocers and consumer goods companies “such as Journeys, Wolverine, Merrell, Sperry, Cornerstone Brands, Frontgate, Ballard Designs, Bulbrite, Juvenescence and many more,” the company said in a statement.

“The integrated OSF and FitForCommerce team will offer clients complete end-to-end digital transformation, from strategy and business planning to technology road mapping, through to implementation and ongoing support,” the company said. “This union will also provide clients with more extensive thought leadership resources to help guide them through their digital transformation journeys.”

Bernardine Wu, founder and chief executive officer of FitForCommerce, said having helped more than 600 companies accelerate growth through digital, “we’re excited to continue our impact in the industry as part of the OSF Digital team.”

“We appreciate the trust and confidence of our clients and partners and are committed to supporting their continued success through our consulting work,” Wu said. “With OSF, we can offer additional help such as technical and managed services — something many clients have sought from us in the past.”