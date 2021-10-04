Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Spring 2022

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Moncler’s First Fragrances Revealed

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier Is Fashion’s Ultimate Film Buff, Exhibition Proves

French Connection Sold for 29 Million Pounds

When the acquisition completes, Stephen Marks, who founded the brand in 1972, will retire from French Connection.

A branch of French Connection.
A branch of French Connection. AP

LONDON — After suffering years of losses, British high-street brand French Connection has accepted a 29 million pound, or $39.45 million, offer to take the company private from a group of bidders that includes its second-largest shareholder, Apinder Singh Ghura.

The brand said Ghura will buy the company through MIP Holdings, which he controls with Amarjit Singh Grewal and KJR Brothers Ltd.

According to Companies House filings, the little-known 58-year-old Newcastle-based Ghura brought 25.4 percent of the brand’s shares at the beginning of this year from Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group for around 3 million to 4 million pounds. Weeks later, French Connection said it would review its options and try to find a buyer. In September, the brand revealed that Ghura was leading a bid for the business.

Related Galleries

Commenting on the deal, Ghura said, “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the French Connection directors on this recommended acquisition. We are looking forward to working with French Connection’s management to execute and implement MIP’s strategic plans to facilitate the future growth and profitability for the business.”

In a statement sent to WWD, French Connection said the board was unanimous that “the terms of the offer are fair and reasonable and that they will provide French Connection shareholders with a significant premium to the share price before the start of the current offer period.”

“When the acquisition completes, Stephen Marks will retire from French Connection, a business he founded in 1972,” the company added.

Known by many for is acronym FCUK, French Connection is one of many British high-street chains to fall on hard times in the age of digital shopping, environmentally conscious consumers and increased competition from the big European fast-fashion retailers such as Zara and H&M, as well as local e-tailers like Boohoo and Asos.

RELATED:

French Connection Fails to Find a Buyer

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

French Connection Sold for 29 Million

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad