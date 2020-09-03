Jérôme Espinos has been named president of French Legacy Group, a budding conglomerate that recently snapped up shoe brands Robert Clergerie, Avril Gau and Violet Tomas.

“These brands have been strategically chosen for their complementary positioning and product offerings,” said Espinos, a 30-year veteran in footwear and accessories who has worked for Polo Ralph Lauren, LVMH-owned footwear maker Rossimoda and Charles Jourdan. He has also consulted for the likes of Lanvin and Proenza Schouler.

Citing market sources, WWD broke the news on July 9 that French Legacy Group (FLG) had acquired Clergerie from First Heritage Brands and fashion executive Jean-Marc Loubier. FLG put out a statement late Wednesday officially announcing its recent brand acquisitions and the executive appointment.

French Legacy Group is part of Switzerland-based Mirabaud Asset Management, which in December 2018 established a fund, Mirabaud Patrimoine Vivant, dedicated to “living heritage companies” in the luxury and lifestyle sector. Its investments include the shirt retailer Anne Fontaine, jeweler Mauboussin, activewear-maker Le Coq Sportif and the shoe brands Carel and Carvil.