×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bridal Fall 2023 Trends: Voluminous Ballgowns, Minimalism and Bows

Business

Gagosian Denies It is in Talks With LVMH

Fashion

Flats, Comfy Basics, Italian Brands Dominate Lyst Index as Platform Grows Its Scope

Gagosian Denies It is in Talks With LVMH

Speculation that the world's biggest art gallery and the luxury conglomerate are in talks about a deal has been swirling.

LVMH-Innovation-Awards 2022
Bernard Arnault Dominique Maître for WWD

Gagosian, the world’s biggest art gallery, has denied speculation that it is in talks with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Talk of a potential deal between the two has wide been circulating both within the art and luxury goods worlds, with two art publications – the Art Newspapers Italian edition and Artnet News – reporting on the speculation. The speculation suggested that LVMH was in talks to invest in Gagosian, the mega-gallery founded by Larry Gagosian in Los Angeles in 1980 and which now encompasses some 16 spaces worldwide.

Multiple sources also told WWD and ARTnews, its sister publication within Penske Media Corp., that they were aware of talk of a potential deal.

Related Galleries

But on Tuesday, a Gagosian representative vigorously disputed that any deal is in the works.

“There is absolutely no truth to the rumor and the company is not for sale,” the Gagosian spokesperson said in an email.

LVMH declined to comment.

LVMH’s operations span from Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton to Moet Hennessy Champagne, the Cheval Blanc hotels and the yacht manufacturer Princess Yachts. Owning or investing in Gagosian would give the conglomerate a foothold in the rapidly expanding art market.

The speculation comes as the art market directed its attention last week to the French capital. Paris+, the first edition of a new Art Basel fair, just completed its first edition in the city, where Gagosian currently has two locations, plus a third in the nearby suburb of Le Bourget. Numerous luxury brands, including several owned by LVMH, had activations around the art fair, as reported.

The talk also arrived as Gagosian begins to plot its future. Larry Gagosian, who is 77 years old, has begun to reveal his succession plans in the past few years, naming Andrew Fabricant as the gallery’s chief operating officer in 2019. Details have been scant since then, however, leading to speculation about where the gallery is headed in the years to come. 

Previously, Fabricant has advocated for a total merger of the art and fashion sectors. “You have [Bernard] Arnault buying Tiffany’s and then buying a Basquiat painting and then producing a Patek Philippe limited [edition] watch that is first seen on Jay-Z’s wrist,” he told WWD earlier this year. “The interaction of art and commerce and fashion is inevitable. It’s just being accelerated by the consolidation of all these issues, whether it’s Kardashian, Arnault or the Gagosian Gallery having 19 galleries. It’s just more, more, more. It’s also mutually beneficial.” 

While Gagosian’s main competitors—David Zwirner, Hauser & Wirth, and Pace—have made forays into industries beyond the art world, none can boast an investment from a company as large as LVMH. 

Gagosian represents some of the world’s most high-profile artists, including Georg Baselitz, Theaster Gates, Michael Heizer, Damien Hirst, Takashi Murakami, Richard Serra, and Jordan Wolfson. These artists appear side by side on the roster with younger ones with loyal market followings, like Jadé Fadojutimi and Anna Weyant. 

Gagosian reportedly accounts for a billion dollars in sales annually. 

Meanwhile, Bernard Arnault, LVMH’s chairman and chief executive, is one of the world’s top art collectors. Arnault is known to buy various Gagosian artists, including Hirst, Murakami, and Richard Prince. Arnault and other members of his family are also believed to be close with Larry Gagosian. The luxury titan also founded the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris that houses some of his collection in a spectacular museum designed by Frank Gehry.

The acquisition of a stake in Gagosian would give Arnault a leg up in the art world over his business rival, François Pinault, the founder of French luxury goods company Kering, which owns the auction house Christie’s. Pinault is also a major collector with his own museum in Paris dedicated to his collection.

Another art connection is its portfolio, which at one point included a stake in the Phillips auction house. LVMH acquired the stake in 1999, then divested itself of it four years later amid a period of financial strain at Phillips. 

Talk of LVMH’s potential investment in Gagosian comes as the boundary between art galleries and lifestyle brands has become increasingly blurred.  

Gagosian, for its own part, operates a series of shops that sell branded offerings. Pace recently opened a teahouse in Seoul that’s partnered with the luxury brand Osulloc, and Manuela and Iwan Wirth, the founders of Hauser & Wirth, run a hospitality arm.

  • By Miles Socha and Alex Greenberger, ARTnews
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Hot Summer Bags

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Gagosian Denies Rumors That It Is Being Acquired by Luxury Goods Conglomerate LVMH

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad