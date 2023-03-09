Gotha Cosmetics Takes Over Makeup Assembly Company Beauty Rain

MILAN — Italian makeup manufacturer Gotha Cosmetics has acquired Beauty Rain Srl, which specializes in assembling and packaging cosmetics for third parties and is based in Chieve, an hour’s drive both from Milan and from Lallio, where Gotha Cosmetics was established in 2005.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

With an established business in the U.S. and the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, Gotha Cosmetics is best known for its emulsions as well as innovation in liquid lip products. The manufacturer is also focused on developing hybrid solutions that can bridge the gap between color cosmetics and skin care.

Founded in 2005 by Stefanella Guerini and Letizia Severgnini, Beauty Rain Srl started as a small laboratory for the manual packaging of makeup palettes. The company relocated to its current headquarters in 2016, when Stefano Scandelli took over the management of the business. After the deal with Gotha Cosmetics, Scandelli will remain general manager of the company, which overall has 80 employees.

“This acquisition enables us to consolidate our technical and industrial know-how by insourcing some assembling activities, accelerating the process of integration and simplification of the supply chain,” said Gotha Cosmetics’ chief executive officer Paolo Valsecchi, who joined the company at the end of 2021.

The deal builds on Gotha Cosmetics’ plan of integrating strategic production processes, as it follows two other acquisitions finalized last year. As reported, the makeup manufacturer took over the Mia Cosmetic Factory Srl filling company, which was already its exclusive partner for three years carrying out the filling operations for products such as foundations, mascaras, glosses and highlighters, among others.

Previously, Gotha Cosmetics also took a majority stake in iColor Group, a cosmetic formulation and filling company based in China, in an operation that marked a key step in the international expansion of the Italian firm. The deal was intended to enable Gotha Cosmetics to accelerate its growth via local brands in China, as well as to support its client portfolio in expanding in Asia through local production.