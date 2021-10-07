Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: October 7, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Buyers Hail Strong Paris Collections as the Simpsons Steal the Show

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Gosling Signs First Ambassadorship — With Tag Heuer

Business

Levi’s Bounces Back in Third Quarter Despite Pandemic Woes

Gruppo Florence Makes Another Acquisition

The Italian group has taken control of knitwear specialist Metaphor, based in Italy's Carpi district.

Metaphor headquarters
Metaphor headquarters Courtesy of Gruppo Florence

MILAN – Gruppo Florence, established in October 2020 to develop a platform supplying high-quality Made in Italy products to major luxury fashion brands, has added another company to its portfolio.

The fashion group has acquired knitwear manufacturer Metaphor, which, based in the Carpi district, was declared bankrupt by the Modena court last August.

Metaphor, which traditionally produces high-end knitted products, employs 40 people and counts 40 state-of-the-art knitting machines.

“We are particularly proud of this operation, which is different from the others we normally do since we are taking control of a company that was about to close, jeopardizing a significant artisanal and technical know-how,” said Gruppo Florence chairman Francesco Trapani. “This acquisition confirms Gruppo Florence’s commitment towards the support of the Made in Italy manufacturing tradition, which is in high demand among the most prestigious global luxury brands.”

Related Galleries

Following the acquisition, Massimiliano Tosi, former head of the planning and knitting department at Metaphor, is to take on the role of chief executive officer of the Italian manufacturing firm.

“We feel extremely lucky to become part of Gruppo Florence that, in less than a year, succeeded at becoming one of the points of reference of the Italian luxury supply chain,” said Tosi. “I’m sure that our team will live up to the trust that our investors and our clients are giving to Metaphor products’ quality.”

This is the seventh acquisition for Gruppo Florence, which is controlled by private equity fund VAM Investments, Fondo Italiano d’Investimento and Italmobiliare. Along with Emmegi, the group operates jersey specialist Manifatture Cesari; outerwear manufacturer Giuntini; Ciemmeci, a company specialized in the production of leather and fur pieces; scarves and shawls specialist Antica Valserchio; as well as knitwear firm Mely’s.

See also: 

Through Acquisitions and Partnerships, Specialty Beauty Retail Is Picking Up&nbsp;Steam

Wall Street Welcomes New Players and&nbsp;Acquisitions

Survey: Retailers Shift Focus From Acquisition to&nbsp;Retention

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gruppo Florence Acquires Italian Knitwear Specialist

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad