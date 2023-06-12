Gusto Collective Buys Mercury Integrated, Enters Singapore

LONDON — Gusto Collective, the marketing and digital agency that describes itself as Asia’s first independent brand tech holding company, is expanding into Singapore with the acquisition of Mercury Integrated.

Founded by Tjin Lee in 2001, Mercury Integrated is an integrated agency that offers marketing consultancy, event management, public relations, digital and social marketing, and influencer engagement.

Its clients include Celine, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Coach, Estée Lauder, L’Oréal and Shiseido, as well as Changi Airport Group, ION Orchard, JW Marriott, Mercedes and Nespresso.

The firm was also known for organizing Singapore Fashion Week from 2009 to 2017.

Aaron Lau, chief executive officer and founder of Gusto Collective, said the partnership with Mercury Integrated marks an important step forward for Gusto Collective, as it gives the company “a truly pan-Asian presence while also doubling down on our commitment to the luxury sector, which has been at the forefront of technology adoption.”

Lau added that with Singapore as the company’s flagship office in the region, “we are able to leverage the city state’s position as the gateway to South-East Asia to drive further growth.”

Lee said that joining Gusto offers “an extraordinary opportunity to combine Mercury Integrated’s extensive experience in Singapore’s marketing and events industry with the emerging technologies that Gusto Collective is pioneering.”

“This dynamic collaboration aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive customer success. I’m confident through our combined capabilities we will redefine industry standards and drive unparalleled growth,” she added.

The Hong Kong-based Gusto Collective was incorporated in 2020 and acquired the Shanghai-based Reuter Communications that same year.

The acquisition gave it access to the lucrative mainland China market, and a cohort of fashion clients such as Harrods, Mytheresa, Alaïa, Delvaux, Gabriela Hearst, OTB, Mulberry, Zimmermann, Canada Goose and Arket, as well as Accor, Swire Hotels and The Bicester Village Collection.

Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 products and services are key sources of growth as well. Gusto acquired the Hong Kong augmented reality specialist 26Hz in 2021, and expanded the group’s capabilities further in providing AR and XR solutions for clients, such as CSL, Wheelock Properties, Rosewood Hotel Group, DFI and One Cool Group.

Following the Mercury Integrated acquisition, Gusto Collective will have 200 full-time employees across offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, London and Paris, working with more than 130 brand partners.