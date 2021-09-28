Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 28, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Originals: Manfred Thierry Mugler

Fashion

Olivier Rousteing Reflects on a Decade at Balmain

Sustainability

Garment Bill’s Passage an ‘Inflection Point’ for American Fashion, Say Business Owners

Hermione People & Brands to Buy Gap France Activities

Hermione People & Brands, part of Michel Ohayon’s Financière Immobilière Bordelaise, will operate the stores under a franchise agreement.

Gap's Brown Logo Hoodie
Gap's Brown Logo Hoodie. Courtesy of Gap

PARIS — Hermione People & Brands, the retail arm of FIB Group, is purchasing Gap Inc.’s activities in France and will operate stores under a franchise agreement, the groups announced jointly on Tuesday.

Gap also received regulatory approval for the franchise agreement with HPB in the country on Tuesday.

The deal involves transferring all 21 Gap-branded stores and 347 Gap France employees to HPB in October. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Gap announced the strategic review of its company-operated business in Europe on Oct. 20, 2020, when the group told employees it might close its store network in the region, while expressing interest in striking up partnerships to maintain its presence there.

“The transaction shared today is the result of the review of Gap France,” the companies said in the statement Tuesday. “It will allow Gap to operate its business through a more efficient partner model and to benefit from the expertise of Hermione People & Brands, which owns a portfolio of leading retail brands Camaïeu, La Grand-Récré and 22 Galeries Lafayette affiliated stores.”

Related Galleries

Owned by French businessman Michel Ohayon, FIB Group, or Financière Immobilière Bordelaise, is a retail property investment and development company that is also involved in high-end hotels and wine production.

In April, it was announced HPB had entered into exclusive talks to purchase Gap’s activities in France and operate the stores under a franchise agreement. Then in June, France’s competition body, L’Autorité de la concurrence, gave the green light to Ohayon.

“Together, we will co-write a new page in the history of Gap in France and help the company meet the retail challenges of today and tomorrow,” said Wilhelm Hubner, associate chairman of HPB, in the statement.

Mark Breitbard, president and chief executive officer of Gap Global, said: “Gap has served customers in France for nearly 30 years, and we are looking forward to working with Hermione People & Brands as our franchise partner in France because they offer innovative retail experiences. The decision to transfer our Gap business to a strong operator is an example of how we are partnering to amplify and grow our brand in international markets.”

Gap opened its first shop-in-shop in Galeries Lafayette in France in 1993.

FOR MORE, SEE:

Hermione People & Brands Enters Exclusive Talks to Buy Gap France Activities

Galeries Lafayette to Franchise 11 Stores in France

Another Downsizing: Gap to Close 81 Stores in the U.K. and Ireland

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hermione People & Brands to Acquire

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad