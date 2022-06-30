Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Max Mara Resort 2023

Business

H&M Announces Stock Buyback Program Amid Soaring H1 Sales

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Elle Fanning on Fame, Paco Rabanne’s New Scent

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing Brand Cath Kidston

For the year ended March 2022, Cath Kidston posted sales of 29 million pounds and delivered a profit. Hilco will be pushing for further international expansion.

Cath Kidston store front window displays
Cath Kidston windows. Courtesy image

LONDON — British homeware and clothing brand Cath Kidston has a new owner: Hilco Capital, which specializes in distressed assets and other investments.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cath Kidston, which is known for its retro-tinged designs, jaunty patterns and products including clothing, pajamas, tote bags and childrenswear, filed for administration in 2020 but relaunched shortly after under the same owners, Baring Private Equity Asia.

Most recently, Baring has focused on pumping up online sales and building the wholesale and franchise businesses.

For the year ended March 2022, Cath Kidston achieved sales of 29 million pounds and delivered a profit, according to BPEA, which did not give a figure. BPEA said Hilco will “support the dynamic next phase of the company’s growth.”

Related Galleries

Cath Kidston has four U.K. stores, and eight international franchise partners that operate 95 shops-in-shop. It also has a robust wholesale business, while the e-commerce site ships to more than 50 countries.

Around one-third of revenue is generated outside the U.K. and the plan is to expand further, notably in the U.S. and Japan, through licensing, digital and franchise partnerships.

The company also plans to expand into new categories such as furniture and home decor, and is planning to announce a new brand tie-up soon.

In the past, Cath Kidston has partnered with brands including Disney, Beatrix Potter and Harry Potter. The brand said its Platinum Jubilee collection sold out four weeks ahead of the event, which took place in early June.

In October 2021, Cath Kidston launched its first collection under its new creative director Holly Marler.

Marty Wikstrom, non-executive chair at Cath Kidston, said the Hilco team “have committed to taking the company to its next stage of growth, which will allow us to invest further in e-commerce and expand into new markets.

“Following our pivot during COVID-19, the company is performing strongly and orders from our international and U.K. franchisees and wholesale partners grew 40 percent for the year ending March 2022,” she said.

Hilco said it has “long admired the Cath Kidston brand and we are extremely pleased to have been chosen to take the company on the next stage of its journey.”

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

Hilco Capital Buys British Homeware, Clothing

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad