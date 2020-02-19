By  on February 19, 2020

MILAN — As Milan Fashion Week kicks off, speculation is building around a possible sale of Australian brand Zimmermann.

According to Italian financial publication Milano Finanza, Milan-based private equity Style Capital is negotiating the acquisition of a 75 percent stake in Zimmerman in an operation valued at about 250 million euros. The Australian brand was not reachable at press time Wednesday.

