MILAN — Italian fashion manufacturer Sinv has partnered with the Jacob Cohën Co. to create JC Industry.

The two companies revealed on Tuesday that they had signed a letter of intent to set up the partnership, which will produce and distribute the Jacob Cohën collections starting with the fall 2021 season.

Financial details and the amount of shares each company will own in the partnership were not disclosed.

JC Industry will be located between the Schio and Piove di Sacco towns in Italy’s Veneto region, but the design office, commercial direction, marketing and communication will continue to be based at the Jacob Cohën headquarters in Milan, inaugurated in June last year.

Jennifer Tommasi Bardelle, president of the Jacob Cohën company, touted the agreement as “a new partnership model in the fashion sector,” which strengthens the value of production in Italy and in particular in Veneto.

Jacob Cohën will leverage the experience Sinv, based in Schio, has built since its foundation in 1975 by the Dalla Rovere family. In addition to the Piazza Sempione label, acquired in 2013, Sinv Holding owns 30 percent of Moschino.

Over the years Sinv has produced collections for See by Chloé, McQ Alexander McQueen and young lines for companies ranging from Valentino to Roberto Cavalli and Yohji Yamamoto. Today it also holds licenses to develop collections for Dirk Bikkembergs and Love Moschino.

Jacob Cohën has been produced by Italy’s Giada SpA, which last year inked a license agreement for the production and distribution of a new Karl Lagerfeld Denim collection in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Jacob Cohën was founded in 1985 by Nicola Bardelle, who decided to launch a premium and sartorial denim line. Bardelle died at 45 in 2012 in an accident and Francesco Dalla Rovere, president of Sinv, referred to his “deep friendship” with Bardelle and said he was “especially happy to contribute to his legacy with an enlightened entrepreneur such as Jennifer.”

Jacob Cohën counts four directly owned flagships in Milan, Paris, Saint-Tropez and Courchevel.

Denim was a family business for Bardelle, who relaunched the Jacob Cohën brand in 2003. His father, Tato Bardelle, dressed young teenagers with his Americanino and Outsider jeans in the Eighties here. Bardelle shared with his father a value for quality and longevity of product. The Bardelles have contributed to making the Veneto region one of Italy’s main denim hubs.

Bardelle had gradually developed Jacob Cohën into a total-look brand, differentiating it through the use of luxury fabrics, and standouts included the brand’s first jeans made with a cashmere and denim blend.