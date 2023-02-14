×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Mondays's Digital Daily: February 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Coach RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Claire Thomson-Jonville Launches Silent Retreat

Fashion

Street Style at New York Fashion Week Fall 2023

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

The eco-minded, retail-focused brand has sold a 35 percent interest to a pool of investors aiming to boost its international footprint.

A campaign image from sustainable swimwear brand Kampos.
A campaign image from sustainable swimwear brand Kampos. Courtesy of Kampos

MILAN — The eco-minded, retail-centered strategy of swimwear brand Kampos won the interest of a pool of investors.

The brand, established by former Procter & Gamble and Swarovski alum Alessandro Vergano in 2019, has sold a 35 percent interest to private capital and venture capital funds Mega Holding, Cherry Bay Capital Group and Pambianco Invest Club. Strategic investors Ulixes Capital Partners and Fenix also participated in the transaction.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The investment is geared at strengthening and expanding Kampos’ footprint internationally. The brand currently counts 12 flagships, two of which are operated via a partner at the Maldives.

Related Galleries

In 2022 the company, which gained the B Corp seal of approval, generated sales of 1.3 million euros and Vergano expects to more than double its turnover in 2023, targeting the 3 million euros threshold.

“I think that investors were triggered by our approach during the COVID-19 pandemic when all brands were at a standstill and we kept investing and pressing on,” Vergano told WWD.

In summer 2020, Kampos opened its first retail outpost inside Promenade du Port, a seafront retail complex located in Porto Cervo, Sardinia. The following year it added more premium resort destinations, including Porto Rotondo and San Pantaleo, also in Italy’s Sardinia, before rolling out banners in Alassio, Forte Dei Marmi and Pietrasanta, among others, in 2022.

Last year Kampos ventured outside Italy for the first time, forging a retail alliance with Planhotel Hospitality Group to distribute the brand’s playful swimming trunks and bikinis at the company’s Maldivian resorts, Diamonds Thudufushi and Diamonds Athuruga.

The company also formed a joint venture with a local partner in South Korea, where it opened a store on Jeju Island and plans to debut a second unit in Busan by April. “South Korea was a positive surprise because our products are designed with Western customers in mind,” Vergano said. “Our sustainable luxury formula and penchant for Made in Italy won them over,” he said.

Vergano has confidence that opening the doors to investors will help accelerate business, especially in retail. “It is our primary focus because I think we found the right formula, with our stores becoming profitable within a year of opening,” he said.

In 2023 the main geographic focus will be Europe, with plans to add flagships in Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza and Formentera, Spain, and in Cannes and Saint-Tropez on the Côte d’Azur, in France, while bulking up its footprints in the domestic market.

Debuted as a retail-ready and direct-to-consumer brand, Kampos has learned to leverage the benefits of wholesale exposure, too.

“At the beginning it was a no-go. During the pandemic it would have been unlikely to get retailers to even consider adding a new brand to their offering,” Vergano explained.

A range of small-scale projects linked to hospitality with the Park Hyatt and the Four Seasons hotels gave the founder confidence to give wholesale a second try. Starting this year, the brand will be carried at five units of the Rinascente department store where it will also mount takeovers and activations. It also inked a deal with Printemps, which will spotlight Kampos in its swimwear section, and with cruise operator MSC, becoming the only swimwear brand to be carried on the Explora top-tier, eco-minded cruises.

In 2024 Vergano plans to focus on the U.S., which has been a strong contributor to the company’s e-commerce success. He said online sales in the region were 20-fold compared to Italy last year. “E-commerce is strategic and useful for repurchases, [from] clients who discovered Kampos at our stores and then shop online, as well as to outreach clients we may not be able to tap into otherwise,” Vergano said.

The brand offers swimming trunks and bikinis, as well as a children’s wear range and a lineup of uncomplicated resortwear designs for men and women, including cotton T-shirts, chino pants and linen kaftans, with ready-to-wear now accounting for 30 percent of the overall business.

Born with a sustainable inclination, strengthened after it became a B Corp, Kampos relies on a network of around 20 suppliers, which it directly audits, boasting control on its entire supply chain. The bulk of its textiles are regenerated nylon yarns sourced from suppliers located within 56 miles of Milan. They include Aquafil’s Econyl obtained from plastic waste, such as discarded fishing nets, carpets and fabric scraps, and Dentis’ New Life yarns made of recycled PET plastics.

The company pledges 5 percent of its turnover to eco-inflected initiatives. After wrapping up its previous partnership with One Ocean Foundation, a charity overseen by Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, Italy, Kampos started supporting Planhotel’s Coral Conservation Project and a climate change-focused project spearheaded by the UiT The Arctic University of Norway, known as University of Tromsø.

The Kampos investment represents the first M&A activity jointly carried out by Mega Holding and Cherry Bay Capital Group, which concurrently announced they will partner to support innovative and sustainable startups as they scale up.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Hot Summer Bags

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sustainable Swimwear Brand Kampos Sells Minority Stake

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad