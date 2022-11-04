×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Supreme Is Entering China Via Dover Street Market in Beijing

Beauty

Lauder Said Still in the Running for Tom Ford

Fashion

Riccardo Tisci Unveils First Design Under His Namesake Label in 17 Years

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Has a New Owner

Fellow Biella, Italy-based Gruppo Piacenza has bought out the storied mill, 10 months after Nino Cerruti’s death.

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti
The premises of Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti in Biella, Italy. Courtesy of Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti

MILAN — Ten months after the death of Nino Cerruti, Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti is changing hands and found in fellow Biella, Italy-based wool mill Gruppo Piacenza SpA its new owner.

The group has bought out the storied textile company, which marked its 140th anniversary last year, from London-based fund Njord Partners, which had acquired an 80 percent interest in the textile firm in 2018. The remaining 20 percent stake, held by the Cerruti family, was also acquired by Gruppo Piacenza.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

It is understood that Filippo Vadda, chief executive officer of Cerruti since 2020, will leave his position in light of the acquisition, although a successor has yet to be named.

Related Galleries

The move is also seen as an internationalization avenue for Gruppo Piacenza as it will be able to leverage Cerruti’s footprint in the Asian market. As part of the deal, Gruppo Piacenza is taking over offices in Tokyo and Hong Kong.

“We’re proud to be taking up the baton from those who preceded us and to continue safeguarding a storied wool mill, a synonym of exceptional beauty and with which we share the same innovation and evolution path, both believing in the importance of the territory and respect of people, with a strong focus on sustainability,” said Gruppo Piacenza CEO Carlo Piacenza.

Compared to other textile businesses in the same area in the Piedmont region, a leading textile district in the country, Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti was hit harder by the casualization trend in the past few years and lagged in responding to customers’ demand for performance and easy-care suiting. Njord Partners had been investing throughout the four years to support growth for the company and lead its sustainable advancements.

Gruppo Piacenza has operated a successful business banking on its high-end textiles, also dipping its toes in ready-to-wear via its Piacenza 1733 menswear brand, which showcased its spring 2023 collection at Pitti Uomo last June.

In 2020 the textile specialist acquired Lanificio Piemontese, another Biella-based woolen mill, signaling its commitment to grow its manufacturing scope and in sync with the sector’s mergers and acquisitions environment, defined by increased alliances, as reported.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Hot Summer Bags

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lanificio Fratelli Cerruti Sold to Gruppo Piacenza

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad