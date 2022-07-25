Skip to main content
Leonard Paris Acquired by Japanese Conglomerate Sankyo Seiko

The company had been held by family since its founding by Daniel Tribouillard in 1958.

Leonard Paris Pre-Fall 2021
Leonard Paris Pre-Fall 2021 Courtesy of Leonard

One of the last independent French heritage houses, Leonard Paris has been acquired by Japanese wholesale company Sankyo Seiko. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are happy to pass the torch to Sankyo Seiko, which has supported Leonard Paris’ success in Asia for over 50 years. The heritage and know-how of our house will be able to live for many more years all over the world,” Leonard president Nathalie Tribouillard Chassaing said in a statement.

The brand was founded in 1958 by Daniel Tribouillard and had remained within the family for decades. He handed over the day-to-day to daughter Chassaing in 2017.

Georg Lux has been serving as creative director of the house since January 2021, following Christine Phung. The brand, known for its colorful floral prints, has said its focus in recent years is to bring on a younger clientele.

Sankyo Seiko, the longtime partner of the brand, has been instrumental in its growth in Asia, namely Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.

“I am honored to take over the Leonard house, whose legacy I respect so much,” added Sankyo Seiko chief executive officer Akira Inoue.

The acquisition was characterized as a way of ensuring the global growth of the brand both commercially and technically. The company has holdings in fashion manufacturing and importing as well as real estate and interior design. Sankyo Seiko also owns the British house Daks Simpson, which it acquired in a deal valued at 150 million pounds in 1991, or $300 million in current dollars.

The brand is expected to return to the fashion week calendar with a show in Paris in September.

