LVMH Métiers d’Art Takes Stakes in Heng Long Italy, Robans

PARIS — LVMH Métiers d’Art is adding to its roster of suppliers with the acquisition of a majority stake in Heng Long Italy and taking a minority stake in Robans.

Heng Long Italy is the new name for the former Ally Projects, aimed to better reflect that it is the longstanding European outpost of Singapore’s famed Heng Long Tannery. The original Heng Long Tannery was founded in 1977 and became a renowned supplier of alligator and crocodile skin, before being acquired by LVMH in 2011 in a deal then valued at $161 million.

Ally Projects was formed in 2013 to supply Italian fashion houses with exotic animal skin from the leather hub of Santa Croce sull’Arno. It’s known for its small batch orders and short lead times which has made it a key and agile supplier for European brands. The Métiers d’Art support is aimed at helping Heng Long Italy to develop even further its capacity as demand continues to grow unabated.

Robans is also a new name, formerly Roban’s Produzione, for the artisanal ready-to-wear manufacturer that specializes in producing leather and suede collections for luxury labels. The house was started in 1989 by Andrea Palmieri in Pisa, Italy. Robans is growing its material research and treatment specialties, and has been key in recruiting and training young people of the region to enter into craftsmanship careers.

LVMH has been investing in cultivating strategic suppliers as well as manufacturers to strengthen its supply chain. The LVMH Métiers d’Art division was set up in 2015 tasked with helping the conglomerate’s houses build and maintain strong sourcing of rare materials, as well as education and training for the industry. The same year it acquired a stake in Spanish tannery Riba-Guixà. A stake in another Santa Croce sull’Arno-based tannery Misoni followed in 2019 as it continues to strengthen its supply chain.