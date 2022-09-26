×
Monday's Digital Daily: September 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Balmain and Estée Lauder Cos. Ink Beauty License

Fashion

Bottega Veneta RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Moncler Celebrates 70th Anniversary With Grand Performance in Milan

LVMH Métiers d’Art Takes Stakes in Heng Long Italy, Robans

Investment in the tannery and leather clothing manufacturer is intended to strengthen its supply chain.

LVMH Heng Long alligator crocodile skin
The Heng Long Italy facility acquired by LVMH Métiers d’Art. Courtesy LVMH

PARIS — LVMH Métiers d’Art is adding to its roster of suppliers with the acquisition of a majority stake in Heng Long Italy and taking a minority stake in Robans.

Heng Long Italy is the new name for the former Ally Projects, aimed to better reflect that it is the longstanding European outpost of Singapore’s famed Heng Long Tannery. The original Heng Long Tannery was founded in 1977 and became a renowned supplier of alligator and crocodile skin, before being acquired by LVMH in 2011 in a deal then valued at $161 million.

Ally Projects was formed in 2013 to supply Italian fashion houses with exotic animal skin from the leather hub of Santa Croce sull’Arno. It’s known for its small batch orders and short lead times which has made it a key and agile supplier for European brands. The Métiers d’Art support is aimed at helping Heng Long Italy to develop even further its capacity as demand continues to grow unabated.

Robans is also a new name, formerly Roban’s Produzione, for the artisanal ready-to-wear manufacturer that specializes in producing leather and suede collections for luxury labels. The house was started in 1989 by Andrea Palmieri in Pisa, Italy. Robans is growing its material research and treatment specialties, and has been key in recruiting and training young people of the region to enter into craftsmanship careers.

LVMH has been investing in cultivating strategic suppliers as well as manufacturers to strengthen its supply chain. The LVMH Métiers d’Art division was set up in 2015 tasked with helping the conglomerate’s houses build and maintain strong sourcing of rare materials, as well as education and training for the industry. The same year it acquired a stake in Spanish tannery Riba-Guixà. A stake in another Santa Croce sull’Arno-based tannery Misoni followed in 2019 as it continues to strengthen its supply chain.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

