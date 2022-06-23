Skip to main content
Gotha Cosmetics Takes Over Filling Company

Mia Cosmetic Factory had already been serving as exclusive partner of Gotha Cosmetics for three years.

Gotha Cosmetics has taken over Mia
Gotha Cosmetics has taken over Mia Cosmetic Factory. Courtesy of Gotha Cosmetics

MILAN — Italian makeup manufacturer Gotha Cosmetics has acquired Mia Cosmetic Factory Srl, a filling company located in Ripalta Cremasca, an hour’s drive both from Milan and from Lallio, where the beauty supplier was established in 2005.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

With an established business in the U.S. and the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, Gotha Cosmetics is best known for its emulsions as well as innovation in liquid lip products. The manufacturer is also focused on developing hybrid solutions that can bridge the gap between color cosmetics and skin care.

Employing 40 people, Mia Cosmetic Factory was already an exclusive partner of the makeup manufacturer for three years, carrying out the filling operations for products such as foundations, mascaras, glosses and highlighters, among others.

The deal will enable Gotha to develop projects faster and enhance internal planning procedures and production.

“This acquisition enables us to integrate the processes of development and industrialization of our main products by simplifying and streamlining the supply chain,” said Gotha Cosmetics’ chief executive officer Paolo Valsecchi, who joined the company at the end of last year.

Boasting a strong technical background in finding industrialization solutions via efficient automation, Mia Cosmetic Factory’s owner Fabio Moroni will remain as managing director of the company.

Fabio Moroni (left) and Paolo Valsecchi (right)
Fabio Moroni, left, and Paolo Valsecchi, right. Courtesy of Gotha Cosmetics

This is the second deal of the year for Gotha Cosmetics. As reported, the makeup manufacturer took a majority stake in iColor Group, a cosmetic formulation and filling company based in China, in an operation that marked a key step in the international expansion of the Italian firm. The deal intended to enable Gotha Cosmetics to accelerate its growth via local brands in China, as well as to support its client portfolio in expanding in Asia through local production.

